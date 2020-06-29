Irish Examiner View: Be careful out there

Good governance is an aspiration, but unless Covid-19’s grip is broken, this government will be limited in its effectiveness.
Irish Examiner View: Be careful out there
Monday, June 29, 2020 - 10:35 AM
Slatterys pub which has reopened as part of an easing of Covid 19 restrictions on Capel Street, Dublin. Picture:Gareth Chaney/Collins
Slatterys pub which has reopened as part of an easing of Covid 19 restrictions on Capel Street, Dublin. Picture:Gareth Chaney/Collins

Businesses reopen today.

The country turns the page in two significant ways today. A new, once unimaginable, government takes office, while some businesses reopen, albeit in limited ways. It is difficult to decide which of those developments is more important.

Good governance is an aspiration, but unless Covid-19’s grip is broken, this government will be limited in its effectiveness. We do not control destiny as completely as we believe.

Today’s reopening of some businesses puts the ball firmly in society’s court: Government, health workers, and advisers will look on, hoping that the discipline shown heretofore in the war against Covid-19 is maintained.

That hope is sharpened as world infections pass 10m and as areas of Germany, South Korea, Italy, and China fight a resurgent plague.

That Irish experts warn that a second wave is likely underlines that we are just on a different timetable to those countries. If discipline is not maintained, Taoiseach Micheál Martin may be forced to impose fresh restrictions on movement.

Nevertheless, restaurants and some pubs, hairdressers, and barbers can reopen today. Most will, some will not.

These businesses need to reopen to generate income and support staff. That means walking a high wire with a safety net of questionable reliability below.

Rejuvenating businesses while suppressing the pandemic is a huge, almost unprecedented challenge.

Unless need and risk are balanced, unless we are rigorously responsible, then we invite a new calamity.

Once again, that old Hill Street Blues advice seems appropriate: Be careful out there.

More in this section

WindMills_pano.jpg Irish Examiner View: Answer blowing in the wind
WORLD WHO 102790 Irish Examiner view: The World Health Organization's mission impossible
LukeKellyvandalisedagainJuly2020.jpeg Irish Examiner view: Statue of Luke Kelly defaced again
our viewcoronavirusireland

Latest

Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices