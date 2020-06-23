Irish Examiner view: €1.8bn aid would be one hearty way to feed recovery

Ireland never had, at least outside of the main urban centres, an enduring, celebratory restaurant culture comparable to other European countries.
Irish Examiner view: €1.8bn aid would be one hearty way to feed recovery
Tuesday, June 23, 2020 - 10:06 AM
Irish Examiner editorial
File photo
File photo

Ireland never had, at least outside of the main urban centres, an enduring, celebratory restaurant culture comparable to other European countries.

There are many reasons for this but one historical one — poor food and unacceptably low standards — hardly applies any longer.

Consumer expectations have risen dramatically and most restaurants, at least those that hope to stay in business, meet those ambitions. A good number outstrip them spectacularly.

The sector has been, like many others, hit hard by the pandemic and measures to rejuvenate it are underway. The Restaurant Association of Ireland has asked for supports worth €1.8bn.

The RAI wants the State-subsidised wage scheme extended beyond August, zero Vat until the end of 2021 and between 25% and 100% of restaurants’ rent covered for an unstated period.

The RAI, naturally, does not offer an estimate of how much those measures might cost if they were extended to other hard-pressed sectors.

This, unfortunately, suggests a lack of awareness about what might or might not be possible no matter how supportive Government might wish to be.

Those expectations will not be fully realised. Yet, we can all help and have a good time doing it. By booking a table at a restaurant, especially one that celebrates local produce, we can try in a modest way to begin the long journey toward recovery for the sector.

Supportive customers and a realistic package will, hopefully, kickstart the country’s restaurants.

More in this section

WindMills_pano.jpg Irish Examiner View: Answer blowing in the wind
WORLD WHO 102790 Irish Examiner view: The World Health Organization's mission impossible
LukeKellyvandalisedagainJuly2020.jpeg Irish Examiner view: Statue of Luke Kelly defaced again
our viewcoronavirusplace: irelandorganisation: restaurant association of irelandorganisation: rai

Latest

Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices