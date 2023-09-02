Gareth O'Callaghan: RTÉ needs to lose Jekyll and Hyde persona over its finances

“As a community, we are living away beyond our means. I don’t mean that everyone in the community is living too well, clearly many are not and have barely enough to get by...”

Taoiseach Charles J Haughey opened his State of the Nation address on RTÉ television in 1980 with these words. Back then, Ireland was a depressing hovel, with skyscraping unemployment numbers and massive emigration.

Haughey was later foiled when the nation found out that he was in fact living lavishly well, unlike the rest of us, having just spent £15,000 of taxpayer’s money to pay Charvet, Paris, an expensive shirt maker, for their handmade garments.

The shirts were delivered to Haughey via the diplomatic bag from Paris at enormous expense. He even had the audacity to wear one of the shirts during the now-infamous broadcast.

It turned out that Haughey was operating his very own barter account while he was Taoiseach. He used it to spend money for purposes that had nothing to do with running the country. Most of the funds consisted of substantial cheque payments made to the Fianna Fáil party, that were then routed into Haughey’s account which he operated from his Leinster House office. Sound familiar?

Four years ago this week, in 2019, RTÉ made a mind-boggling announcement at the launch of its autumn schedule, in front of journalists, advertisers, and its own celebrities who attended the event which cost €80,000. Guests were told the broadcaster was “flat broke”.

Karl Marx once said: “History repeats itself, first as tragedy, second as farce.”

Last Monday, RTÉ issued a press release announcing lots of frothy details of this autumn’s brand-new television schedule. Also tagged onto the brief was a short savvy statement that there would be no €80,000 launch gig this year, as though the new headteacher was demanding immediate reform.

RTÉ also announced last weekend, just hours before the autumn schedule press release, that the broadcaster needs “at least €50m” as part of a Government bailout. For most people, it doesn’t matter whether the figure is in millions or billions; it’s still an eye-watering amount, and the burden will once again be carried by the taxpayer.

RTÉ seriously needs to examine its Jekyll and Hyde persona. On the one hand, they are holding out a begging bowl to the Government, while in the same week, the other hand serves up a new schedule whose cost is excessively over the top considering the broadcaster is flat broke.

Such a Jekyll and Hyde scenario is only serving to infuriate licence payers even more. While some of the new television shows serve part of the broadcaster’s public service remit, and will no doubt be commended on their merits, others border on spendthrift. Keith’s Teeth: A Dental Odyssey is a new series presented by Keith Duffy who examines the “nation’s changing relationship” with our teeth.

During one episode, Duffy interviews someone called Hughie Maughan, who apparently appeared on the reality television show Big Brother, about his new gnashers. “Teeth are massively important now,” Maughan tells Duffy while flashing his false chompers, “whatever you want to do. I had 20 Crowns done. It was painful but I would never change it.”

Groundbreaking stuff, considering the number of people who have to choose between paying their licence fee or the cost of going to the dentist for a filling they can barely afford. Just for the record, Keith Duffy is not a dental surgeon; he is in fact a former singer with Boyzone.

The Jekyll and Hyde persona has never been more obvious when you consider that one hand of RTÉ is pointing to the iceberg that sits squarely in its path, while the other hand blindly continues full steam ahead.

Take the salary fees of the “star” presenters on Radio 1 and 2FM for example. Each of them earns at least three times what an acute hospital care nurse who works 12 hours a day earns. Five of them currently earn more than an oncology surgeon.

The Tubridy era is over, as director general Kevin Backhurst has made quite clear; so now is an ideal time for him to shake up the radio schedules. Get rid of what is essentially a filler slot between 9-10am each morning on Radio 1.

Extend Today with Claire Byrne to a three-hour format. Pat Kenny is doing it over on Newstalk. Most radio stations’ current affairs shows are three hours long. And that’s just the start. Salaries must be reduced and capped and brought in line with the commercial sector. No one in broadcasting should be paid more money than a surgeon.

Since the start of July, television licence fee revenue has slumped. By the third week of August, the total loss of revenue had grown to over €5m. A political source told me on Wednesday night that RTÉ is highly unlikely to get any bailout from the minister.

For the Government to agree to a financial rescue package would only antagonise an already furious electorate. It could cause the house of cards coalition to collapse overnight. The RTÉ crisis is a “ticking time bomb” for this Government, he told me.

RTÉ last year spent €41.3m on independent television shows. Judging by the greater variety of new shows this autumn, the broadcaster has increased its spending. The independent production sector is hugely important, but this blinkered attitude to spending the licence fee is no longer acceptable.

One of RTÉ’s new shows is ‘Secret Life of the Body’, hosted by Kathryn Thomas, who is pictured with Sarah Early, cardiothoracic surgeon at St James’s Hospital, Dublin.

Another new television show is called The Secret Life of Your Body, which follows patients through different types of surgery, showing the uncertainties that come with going under the knife. It’s an omen for precisely what RTÉ needs, namely life-saving surgery.

Kevin Bakhurst is eight weeks into his appointment as director general. So far he is committed to major change. As the darker days of autumn begin to roll in, RTÉ would want to quickly ensure that its own days don’t get any darker.

Massive cutbacks are the only solution now, while also protecting and ensuring the rights of the lower-paid staff. At the rate they are spending, a €50m bailout is nothing more than a drop of diesel into an empty fuel tank for RTÉ.

Charles Haughey sat cosily in his ivory tower in 1980 telling us that the nation was flat broke, but his eventual undoing was his innate belief that he could be both Jekyll and Hyde. RTÉ needs to hear the same message. From one boy who cried wolf to another: You are living away beyond your means.