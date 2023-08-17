Carl Bildt: Niger coup could facilitate extreme jihadists in West Africa

Previously relatively stable and democratic, Niger was seen as the last bulwark against the spread of violence and political turmoil across the region, much of it incited by jihadist movements tied to al-Qaeda and the Islamic State.
Owing partly to the civil war in Libya, these groups managed to take over northern Mali in early 2012, forcing France to intervene militarily to prevent the capital, Bamako, from falling into the hands of extremist insurgents.
• Carl Bildt is co-chairman of the European Council on Foreign Relations. He was Sweden’s prime minister from 1991 to 1994, when he negotiated the country’s accession to the EU, and foreign minister from 2006 to 2014.