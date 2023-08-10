Polly Pocket movie will be fairytale scenario for thousands looking for new home 

As Greta Gerwig and Mattel have found out to their financial delight, nostalgia is one hell of a drug.

Their Barbie movie has grossed over €1bn worldwide since its release last month, aided by a juggernaut of a promotional campaign, a star-studded cast and a story which pulled on all of the right strings.

It’s no surprise, then, to learn that Mattel is aiming to capitalise on the popularity and strike while the toy iron is hot, with reports that they have plans for dozens more live-action feature films, all based on things we played with or watched in the 80s and 90s.

Naturally, it’s being termed the MCU: the Mattel Cinematic Universe.

One such film which had been in development long before Margot Robbie stepped into her high heels was the Polly Pocket movie, with Lily Collins set to star as the iconic tiny toy in her tiny house.

For those too young to remember, Polly Pocket was a doll who had her own little house, gardens and other accessories – all fitting in a case the size of a makeup compact mirror.

Polly, according to Mattel, had “many hobbies, such as skateboarding, water-skiing, swimming. snowboarding, shopping, playing music, and singing”.

All of this was easily-accessible, being able to fit Polly in your pocket.

It sounds quaint and wonderful, doesn’t it?

One of Polly’s unique selling points was that, like Barbie, she was always happy, no matter what the situation – even when Mattel panicked in the late 90s as sales dropped, making Polly a tad taller and giving her a ponytail.

Not that I could blame them – everyone went through the ‘makeover’ stage when we reached our teenage years (I decided shaving my head was the best thing for me and quickly found out it was not).

Polly wouldn’t have any issues, say, with having to build her own house in the back garden of Mr and Mrs Pocket’s house. She’d probably be delighted with her own pocket of land.

Nor would she balk at paying €400 a week to rent a studio apartment, or have to worry about any potential siblings like Peter and Paula Pocket emigrating.

She was fortunate to always have a home, no matter what the situation or how difficult things got – Polly was able to sleep in her own bed each and every night.

Well, I say ‘in her own bed’ – sometimes that was in a child’s tummy. Mattel was forced to recall millions of Polly Pocket toys in the noughties due to the risk of kids swallowing magnets inside them.

Those choking hazard signs on small toys aren’t just for show!

Health warnings, a sharp decline in availability and tiny homes are all too familiar problems for Generation Rent.

Barbie had her Dream House. Polly had her pocket. The 5,205 people who were aged between 20-24 and relying on emergency accommodation in May can only dream of owning their own house in their lifetime, even one that could fit in a pocket.

While the ‘new MCU’ represents a blast from the past for a large chunk of people, it’s a warning of things to come for tens of thousands of others – let’s call them Pollys.

All the Pollys have to do is look at the many, many people who find themselves living in cramped, one-bedroomed apartments or sharing beds with strangers as part of Generation Rent.

I’m not one of them. Thankfully, I have generous parents who allowed me to move back into the family home so I can scramble and save for a mortgage having paid rent for four years to private landlords.

Others aren’t so lucky and remain on the rental battlefield – one which, as the Irish Examiner reported this week, has 18,086 Airbnb rentals nationwide, compared to just 1,299 rental properties available on Daft.ie.

Those people aren’t able to skateboard (banned in most rental properties), they aren’t able to water-ski or swim (bar in an inflatable paddling pool in their shoebox of a back garden), they can’t snowboard (notions!), they have to keep track of every cent they spend.

Maybe Mattel will have better success with the likes of the Uno movie, or the Magic 8-Ball film.

But the Polly Pocket movie won’t be a nostalgia hit for Generation Rent. It will remind them that life in plastic may be fantastic, but for many, it’s not enough.