The Mick Clifford Podcast: Pride and regret for Ireland's Women as cloud hangs over World Cup homecoming

Thu, 03 Aug, 2023 - 20:30
Sean Murray and Mick Clifford

Ireland’s women returned home this week after exiting their very first World Cup finals after just three games.

Getting to the tournament was a momentous achievement for Irish sport in and of itself, but storm clouds over the team gathered prior to the tournament and persist post-competition after an apparent rift between captain Katie McCabe and manager Vera Pauw.

Joining us to discuss Ireland’s performance at the World Cup and the wider legacy for women’s sport in Ireland is John Fallon, Irish Examiner soccer correspondent, fresh off the plane from covering the tournament in Australia.

