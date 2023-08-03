Rapturous welcome home for Ireland's Girls in Green

Some 8,000 fans welcomed the Republic of Ireland Women’s World Cup team for the official homecoming this evening on Dublin’s O’Connell St.

Before the team's arrival, the eager crowd cheered with news of each and every minute detail of the team's whereabouts as they headed towards the GPO.

The drizzling rain came to a halt soon after the team walked on stage to eruptions of cheers from fans of all ages.

Fans at the public reception on O’Connell St in Dublin to welcome home the Republic of Ireland team following their exit from the Women’s World Cup in Australia. Picture: Damien Eagers/PA Wire

Ireland captain Katie McCabe said she was “speechless” at the “absolutely incredible” crowd that showed up to support the team.

Never in all of our wildest dreams did we ever think this would be possible to be stood here on O’Connell St as a team coming back from a World Cup.

Ms McCabe said it was bittersweet to score the goal against Nigeria and to hear the crowd erupt while not being able to experience the same reaction at home, prompting the fans to recreate the cheers.

She said the team has always wanted to inspire the next generation.

“What was important for us as a team was to leave a legacy and have something for young girls to look up to and aspire to be,” she said, adding that the team is “just getting started” now that they have got a “taste” for it.

“There’s so much more potential and growth within this team,” she said, adding that it was a privilege to lead a team of “amazing people” and “unbelievable players”.

Manager Vera Pauw at the Republic of Ireland homecoming event on Dublin's O’Connell St. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

A gleaming Vera Pauw said although the team unfortunately did not get through the group stage, “We’ve shown the world that we’re coming.”

The Ireland manager said her proudest moment was how the team held their own against Nigeria who had “just hammered Australia”.

She said times have changed since she played professionally, when people would say to her that it was “such a shame that such a nice girl is playing football".

“Next tournament, we’re going for medals,” she said, to eruptions of cheers.

Among the crowd, Veronica Fitzpatrick and her daughter Aoife had travelled from Laois to see the team, saying it was an “amazing achievement”.

“We’re just so proud of the girls and the manager and we just wish them the best in the future. Hopefully, we can build on this and keep going strong,” she said.

Michelle Grimes said it was important to encourage her daughters to stay in sport and show them that they can achieve whatever they want.

Ms Grimes said there has been a change in coverage of the world cup this year, and more people were saying “the World Cup” and not “the Women’s World Cup”.

Republic of Ireland supporter Ryan Gannon during the homecoming reception in Dublin. Picture: Damien Eagers/PA Wire

Edel Downes attended the homecoming with three of her sons, all of whom watched every match along the way.

“I was determined to bring the boys here to cheer for the girls. I just think it’s so important because it can’t be that we just watch the boys, we have to watch everybody,” she said.

Rachel MacGinley Darley, her sister Sophie, and their cousin Lauren said they came to the homecoming to show the team that they were incredibly proud of the team.

“They really made us proud to be Irish, even if they didn’t get as far as we were hoping, we’re still so proud about how far they went,” she said.

"They’re such an inspiration to so many young girls, and we need those role models to know that we can do that as well,” said Lauren.

Sophie said supporting women in sport is important because it receives less attention than men’s sport.

“It’s important for girls to see that we can do whatever we like whether it’s sport or anything, just that you can achieve whatever your dreams are.”