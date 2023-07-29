The only show in town: Fans have little choice but to dance to Ticketmaster's tune

If you're a Coldplay fan, chances are you're one of the thousands of people left stuck in a never-ending, frustrating, and eventually disappointing online queue this week for tickets for their Dublin gigs.

Excitement that one of the world's biggest bands was finally coming to Dublin soon turned to outrage with online platforms and airwaves full of stories of fans spending hours in a Ticketmaster virtual line only to be kicked off at the last minute.

Or stories of fans securing a ticket, but being offered one that is six times the price of what they thought the ticket cost.

This is all not long after Taylor Swift fans, and their parents and guardians, suffered the same fate.

And at the centre of all this chaos is Ticketmaster and its parent company Live Nation Entertainment, a global conglomerate that holds all the cards — or in this case, tickets.

But how did it get that big? Why does it generate such bad press? And how has it got to this point where fans and even big artists such as Taylor Swift seem to have no option but to avail of its monopoly position?

Taylor Swift onstage at State Farm Stadium on March 18, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. Picture: John Shearer/Getty Images

Simply put, Ticketmaster, as a private company and monopoly player, can basically do what it likes. It has also been allowed to balloon to the point where it is now responsible for around 70% of ticket sales globally.

Although we have a dedicated Irish Ticketmaster website here, it is very much a global company.

Its customer service and ticket prices come in for most criticism. Customers complain that they find it extremely difficult to talk to anyone at the company if they have an issue that needs to be resolved. There’s also a lack of transparency when buying tickets for big events where customers are unaware of exactly what type of tickets they will be offered.

Given the nature of the beast and what it does, some might say that it can’t be easy being Ticketmaster. Trying to manage thousands of people coming online at the exact same time to buy tickets for an event with a limited amount of tickets must be difficult, but we’re not talking about a small start-up company here. Ticketmaster is a multi-billion dollar operation and, as many music and sports fans will attest to, it could do a lot better for its customers.

Consumers Association chief executive Dermott Jewell said the problem with Ticketmaster is its dominance across the market.

“With this comes a lack of any real form of competitive challenge or challenger and, certainly for many consumers and fans of all ages and genres, an added challenge that affordability will be entirely eliminated through a new focus to demand,” he said.

The Ticketmaster takeover

A quick look back through the dot.com history book will tell us that Ticketmaster was founded in 1976 in Phoenix, Arizona, by college employees Albert Leffler and Peter Gadwa as well as the businessman Gordon Gunn III.

The company grew quickly, getting big events, sports clubs, and venues on board as clients. Over the years, it went through various mergers and acquisitions, the latest being its merger with events and venue operator firm Live Nation in 2010.

It is from here then that Ticketmaster was able to really dominate the market. It has been clever in its approach, and many of its clients are big venues. If a major artist such as Coldplay, for example, wants to play a big venue, then it is likely that venue has an exclusive deal with Ticketmaster to sell the tickets. Coldplay has no option but to work with Ticketmaster.

Chris Martin of Coldplay performs at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen, on July 5, 2023. Picture: Mads Claus Rasmussen / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP)

Ticketmaster is quick to point out, however, that it does not set the price of concert tickets. A spokeswoman for Ticketmaster said that as the ticketing agent, it implements what has been decided by the event.

Of course, it doesn't sell tickets for free and the overall price of a ticket has a few layers, with some sneaky add-on charges.

Firstly there’s the face value price, that Ticketmaster says is set by the artist or venue.

Then there is the ‘service charge’, and this is where Ticketmaster makes its money. It says this charge varies from event to event and it points out that this fee helps them pay for things such as its own bank charges or software maintenance.

Ticketmaster's service charge is 12.5% of the ticket cost, with a minimum of €1.65 in Ireland and up to a maximum of €7.75. However, you may often see ‘service charge plus’ where the customer will pay for the service charge plus facilities such as an aisle seat. Often the customer is not given an option of choosing their seat, and they are just landed with the charges regardless.

Then there’s the ‘facility charge’, which Ticketmaster says its clients decide if they want to charge. In addition, there could be delivery charges depending on how the customer would like to receive their tickets.

Michael Murphy, a lecturer at the Institute of Art, Design and Technology in Dublin, and an expert in the music industry, said bands have a good idea of what fans are willing to pay.

"Bigger acts would know from previous tours what their fans are willing to pay, and Ticketmaster knows how much fans on other big tours were willing to pay,” he said.

Pre-sales and 'platinum' tickets

The ticket-buying process has evolved over the years, and consumers have to be clever about how they approach things now. Many concerts now have ‘pre-sales’, where hardcore fans get early access to tickets.

Also a certain number of tickets for many gigs go into what Ticketmaster calls the ‘official platinum’ category.

There’s 0 tickets left guys. I was in the top 8000 in queue from the start… for September 2nd. The only available ones are platinum tickets… €325.00+…



Don’t waste anymore time guys :’( #Coldplay #coldplaydublin @TicketmasterIre @coldplay pic.twitter.com/Ifbn4kBeqB — jessica 🖤 (@jess_robyn) July 28, 2023

This is when we hear of people being offered expensive tickets instead of standard tickets when they eventually get to the till.

Mr Jewell said that this pricing method in particular is viewed across the globe, quite correctly, as “entirely unsatisfactory and unsuitable in many cases”.

Dermott Jewell, Chief Executive of the Consumers Association of Ireland.

Mr Murphy said that so-called 'platinum' tickets are very lucrative for the artist and for Ticketmaster.

“Effectively, these tickets go up in price depending on demand," he said.

"These tickets often cause huge controversy because they can go up in price even while you are in the queue.

You do not get anything extra with these tickets, except a higher price, and they are not necessarily the best seats.”

However, here’s where it gets a bit tricky. There’s no way of knowing how many tickets are on sale at each stage, although politicians in America are trying to make it change this.

US senators taking action

Senators in the US are investigating Ticketmaster's dominance in the market following the chaos surrounding the sale of Taylor Swift tickets.

Senators Amy Klobuchar and Mike Lee — chairwoman and ranking member of the Senate judiciary subcommittee on competition policy, antitrust, and consumer rights, respectively — have announced plans for a hearing.

"The competition problem in ticketing markets was made painfully obvious when Ticketmaster's website failed hundreds of thousands of fans hoping to purchase concert tickets," said Ms Klobuchar.

"The high fees, site disruptions, and cancellations that customers experienced shows how Ticketmaster's dominant market position means the company does not face any pressure to continually innovate and improve.

"When there is no competition to incentivise better services and fair prices, we all suffer the consequences."

More tickets, more problems

But the problem doesn't begin and end with Ticketmaster. For many concerts, big companies will have a commercial partnership with the venue, and commercial partnership tickets could account for as much as 30% of the overall ticket allocations.

In addition, there could also be cyber bots trying to hoover up tickets to resell at higher prices. Bot attacks have in the past led to serious issues for Ticketmaster.

Many customers have complained recently about logging in and finding themselves number 225,000 on the waiting list, but as Mr Murphy points out, this is going to happen.

Probably a better chance if I use these numbers in tonights lotto draw.

#coldplaydublin pic.twitter.com/9iteVGe0xt — Cormac O'Kelly (@cormacokelly) July 28, 2023

What has customers particularly vexed however is when they get to the top of the queue and they are suddenly kicked out; or they have been waiting three hours, only to be told there are no more tickets available.

A Ticketmaster spokeswoman said that there are a variety of reasons why one of its customers might lose their place in the queue. She pointed out that these include having too many browser windows or tabs open, not being signed into a Ticketmaster account, refreshing the event page, or not passing the Captcha verification.

Increased costs

For consumers, on the other hand, the price of tickets for concerts seems to have increased significantly too over the last few years, but as Mr Murphy points out, so too has the costs associated with touring. The price of road crew, transport costs, and equipment has all jumped.

“The type of show expected for major acts has become more expensive," he said.

"People expect the big screens, which are incredibly expensive; they expect an elaborate stage show, dancers, production. Someone like Springsteen can get away without a flashy stage set, but Beyonce couldn’t get away with a bare stage and acoustic guitars.”

Mark Coan, of consumer website Moneysherpa.ie, said that we should not expect any change to how things operate any time soon.

"Ticketmaster is really unusual in that it holds an effective monopoly on ticketing around the world," he said.

"Where there is a monopoly, bad things tend to happen to consumers. There seems to be little chance of regulatory action anytime soon to improve the situation, with US regulators tied up weighing antitrust cases for Big Tech as more of a priority right now.”