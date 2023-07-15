Mick Clifford: RTÉ Oireachtas hearings were a mix of the good, the bad, and the ugly

Three weeks is a long time in the life of The Talent.
“I’m hopeful I will soon get back on the air to do the job I love,” he told the Oireachtas media committee on Tuesday
Dee Forbes, director general of RTÉ at the time, is too ill to attend any Oireachtas committee. So is Jim Jennings, director of content at the station. Renault has not made any comment, which is highly interesting. There is no obligation on the private company to do so, but it would certainly shed some light.
Without those key parts to the jigsaw, it is difficult to give the benefit of the doubt to any of the parties involved.
The smart money says definitely, maybe, but if you want a value bet, put it on the presenter being told that he must push his agent overboard as an acknowledgement of what really went on.
Whether Ryan Tubridy would be prepared to do that, in light of his closeness to Kelly, is another matter. One way or the other, in the coming months, new director general Kevin Bakhurst, and those around him, will have bigger fish to fry.
The “cash for gigs” scandal has exposed some serious cultural flaws in the station which will take a fair bit of repairing.