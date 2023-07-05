Mick Clifford: Vulgar is the most benign term for RTÉ's extravagant flip-flopping 

Anyone for the last few flip-flops? At this late stage of the game, there can be a temptation to simply gape and recoil at some of the revelations emerging from RTÉ. Ahead of the Oireachtas media committee hearing, there was further detail on some of the excessive spending among the gilded few who occupied the upper echelons of the company.

Who the hell spends five grand on flip flops for a Summer party? Or €2,000 on balloons? Were they running a station or presiding over an empire?

In 2019, one of the listed expenditures was for €4,568 on “alcohol”. Not for any particular event or occasion, just booze in general to lubricate and alleviate the stress of being in charge of a public service broadcaster. The same year a total of €5,110 was spent on accommodation at the Waldorf Astoria in Edinburgh for clients and staff at the Six Nations rugby match.

This for a semi-state in perpetual financial crisis, claiming special dispensation from providing proper conditions for a large cohort of staff? Vulgar is the most benign description that can be applied to the whole thing.

Old hat behaviour

This list goes on, like a fuelling station for public anger, but in the end we’ve been down this road many times in the last few years. Those in management positions taking the proverbial when it comes to spending other people’s money is nothing new. We have seen it in semi-states and charities.

So there is nothing new in excessive spending by those who believe they are worth it.

If that was the sum total of what is currently emerging, there would be nowhere near the same level of anger among the public and staff at the station. What is at issue is the complete sundering of public trust in both the institution and its flagbearer.

Moya Doherty, the former chair at RTÉ, can feel the nation’s pain. The revelations left her “professionally and personally horrified and bewildered”, she told the committee. She was in her former role between 2014 and 2022. There was no fraud being perpetrated at the station. The excessive spending was done in plain sight, accounted and audited for annually. Yet the board was totally unaware of what was going on.

While Ms Doherty was bewildered, the former chief financial officer at the station was refreshingly detailed and precise on elements of the whole story. Breda O’Keeffe went through the whole negotiation process around Ryan Tubridy’s contracts, providing answers to a number of questions before the parliamentarians had a chance to ask them.

RTÉ's Former CFO Breda O’Keeffe and former chairwoman of the board Moya Doherty

Her opening statement sucked a huge wave of energy out of the room, draining opportunities for the politicians to resort to the favoured tactic of performative anger. To be fair, most of them behaved themselves and kept to a minimum, the snatched opportunities for twitter clips.

Columbo on the case

The award for the best 'Gotcha' moment has to go to Senator Timmy ‘Columbo’ Dooley, who was understated and polite in his questioning.

Columbo, once TV’s favourite detective, had a habit of asking a last-minute question of his interviewees as if he was just grasping at an afterthought while walking out the door. Timmy appeared to be on a fishing expedition when wondering about brand ambassadors at the station and the cars they might drive.

“Is it possible somebody could be in possession of a car allowance and not have a driving licence,” he asked, and we all wondered what rabbit hole Timmy was descending. Then he hit the button when it was confirmed that one brand ambassador did have a car on loan from the station for five years. That appeared to be that.

The chair of the meeting, Niamh Smyth, was wrapping things up for a potty break when Timmy intervened, Columbo-style, as everybody grabbed their coats. Any idea, Timmy queried, when the car was returned?

“Yesterday,” said acting DG, Adrian Lynch. Aha. Is that blood on the carpet I see before me?

Back in the public trust department probably the most devastating revelation was publication of a personal letter from DG Dee Forbes to Ryan Tubridy, assuring him that he would not face any pay cuts on his contract. The letter was dated July 2020, three months into the pandemic. By then, Tubridy’s agent Noel Kelly had already negotiated that RTÉ would underwrite a commercial deal the presenter had with Renault, which sponsored the Late Late.

While other top earners were taking a 15% paycut, unbeknownst to the public and most of RTÉ, Tubridy's was less than a third of that thanks to his underwritten deal.

The commercial director of RTE Richard Collins told the meeting that in the preceding months the finances were in rag order. “In those first two months of covid, we dropped €7m,” he said. “We were in danger of running out of cash.”

During April, Ryan himself had contracted covid, and he returned to the Late Late a humbled man.

The award for the best 'Gotcha' moment has to go to Senator Timmy ‘Columbo’ Dooley, who was understated and polite in his questioning. Picture : Gareth Chaney/Collins

“While I was off, I had time to appreciate how people in Ireland are tackling this crisis,” he told the television audience from an empty studio. “I’m going to tell you, and all of you, because you should hear that the sacrifices and the self-discipline up to this point made by all of you have been phenomenal.”

In June, 634,273 people were in receipt of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment, while hundreds of thousands of others were being subjected to pay cuts in deference to the emergency. The following month Ryan was getting reassurance from his cash strapped publicly funded employer that his world would not be impacted any further, come what may with the evolving pandemic. Unfortunately, we were not all in it together and that continues to gnaw away at the public trust.

Next week, Mr Tubridy, along with his agent, will get a chance to tell the country where it all went wrong. One suspects there is a constituency willing to give him the benefit of the doubt. The size of that constituency may well depend on his answers to another round of questions.