Terry Prone: RTÉ's highest-paid shouldn’t get freebies — they can buy their own

The one thing that’s clear, after the two Oireachtas Committees’ interrogation of RTÉ’s top brass, is that the Tubridy saga happened because of corporate governance failures.

That confession, oddly, makes everybody comfortable, even the top management from RTÉ.

Or perhaps especially the top management, who nodded in agreement with their own grave diagnosis over the two days.

It’s as if corporate governance was an inanimate object, like the chair Goldilocks broke. What the top brass don’t seem to get is that they are corporate governance.

They can blame Dee Forbes, but the Tubridy saga is about managers managing badly.

Not one of them has a job specification that instructed them to say, “Yes, Ma’am, no Ma’am, three bags full, Ma’am,” when the then director general wanted to take inappropriate actions.

Yet that’s what happened.

That was the culture, you see.

Well, no, it wasn’t the culture. It was one or more managers taking bad instructions from someone who shouldn’t have given that instruction in the first place.

It was one manager handing over the implementation of that inappropriate instruction to someone reporting to them and failing to do any follow-up.

And it was a bunch of managers never uttering a cheep about the unacknowledged power of an external agent. Let’s not hide behind big vague concepts like corporate governance or culture.

Those managers got it in the neck in a televisual morality play this week.

They became characters in a binge-watched interrogation by TDs and Senators doing a much better job, for the most part, than expected.

Some of those TDs experienced the reverse of what has happened to Ryan Tubridy.

They went from zeroes to heroes overnight.

Imelda “ah, would you stop” Munster was a blonde Columbo.

Alan Kelly was magisterial, with his list of document demands.

Christopher O’Sullivan was one of the best, on the first day, Alan Dillon outstanding on the second with Colm Burke rightly redefining “Barter Account” as a “Slush Fund.”

That said, the standard of questioning was uneven, and in some cases didn’t amount to questioning at all.

Verona Murphy, a woman born with a silver megaphone in her mouth, appeared to suggest that RTÉ shouldn’t have taken any of the corrective action they took because they’ll get sued by Ryan Tubridy.

Morality contingent upon potential litigation.

RTÉ's performance

On RTÉ’s side, two people came through without hitting any icebergs: the Director of Legal Affairs, Paula Mullooly, and the Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee, Anne O’Leary.

The latter rolled over the very idea of work-life balance by claiming to be on the job Saturdays, Sundays, and Bank Holidays.

The performance of her near-namesake, Geraldine O’Leary, was in sharp contrast.

She kept quoting herself (“As I said before”) and, ad nauseam, sought credit for honesty for saying she didn’t remember details it seemed impossible to forget.

The chief financial officer (CFO), a recent arrival compared to the Head of Commercial, presented a picture of going to Dee Forbes with questions raised by the auditors, being given a patently ridiculous response, and shuttling back to Deloitte, who made it clear that response wasn’t good enough.

However, the clip that keeps running on mainstream and social media is the one where the CFO is asked what his salary is.

The tragedy of that mortifying sequence, from the CFO’s point of view, is that it was preventable.

Had the team subjected themselves to simulated interrogation beforehand, the obvious salary question would inevitably have surfaced.

Each RTÉ witness’s performance would also have improved.

Practice may not make perfect, in a seething cesspit like this, but it is guaranteed to improve performance.

RTÉ's interim acting director general Adrian Lynch.

Witness Interim Acting Director General Adrian Lynch, who went from a dire first appearance on the Six-One News last week through a middling performance before the media committee to a calm, reasonably humble, and professional outing at the Public Accounts Committee.

Rigorous group preparation would have gone a long way to preventing the “sorry?” moments where those watching do a disbelieving double take.

One of the best examples from Thursday was the one where the committee learned that Noel Kelly, agent to the stars, was being paid by RTÉ to give advice to RTÉ on how to restructure itself during the pandemic. What?

If Kevin Bakhurst watched it, he was perhaps discomfited by hearing himself frequently positioned as the great white hope who will save RTÉ.

Or maybe he wasn’t discomfited.

Incoming RTÉ director general Kevin Bakhurst.

Adrian Lynch confidently quoted Bakhurst as planning to immediately restructure the management board.

Bakhurst can and should tear out layers of management in the station, cut away platforms and channels surplus to requirements, lay down new standards and procedures, and restructure finances to reduce the egregious gap between the top paid and the most poorly paid.

As a non-schmoozer, Bakhurst can raise an eyebrow about the future applicability of expensive schmoozing with potential advertisers.

Back in the day, Gay Byrne once mentioned pomegranates live on air, adding that he’d never eaten one. Before his programme ended, Feargal Quinn had delivered two trays of them.

Producer Adavin O’Driscoll turned over Feargal’s compliment slip, writing a note on the back to say thanks, but Gay could afford to buy his own pomegranates and sent them right back.

Guys on higher salaries shouldn’t get freebies. They can afford to buy their own pomegranates.