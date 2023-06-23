Can Ryan Tubridy be liked by everyone in the audience?

When Paul McCartney sent him a message on his final 'Late Late Show' wishing him luck for his future, was Ryan Tubridy aware then of just how difficult that immediate future could look?
Can Ryan Tubridy be liked by everyone in the audience?

Ryan Tubridy's geeky persona and occasional open vulnerability drew audiences to him. Picture: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos

Fri, 23 Jun, 2023 - 19:00
Liz Dunphy

RTÉ’s Golden Boy, beloved by Irish mammies; middle-aged, middle Ireland; and a generation of children has tumbled awkwardly from public grace following revelations of undeclared payments.

The hitherto undisclosed extra payments to Ryan Tubridy came at a time when the State broadcaster was decrying financial hardship, with lower-paid staff battling pay cuts and poor, unstable contracts. 

In his follow-up statement on Friday, Mr Tubridy said that while the "serious errors" in accounting treatment and publication of payments made to him were down to RTÉ, "he should have asked questions".

Lest anyone forget, the payments in question totalled €345,000 between 2017 and 2022.

Rewind to November 2021 and the former Late Late Show host made much in an interview with the Irish Examiner of how his salary was “not going up”.

He had just been asked was it acceptable that a TV presenter was paid more than the Taoiseach in a market as small as Ireland’s?

His response was that although it was a “fair question”, it was ultimately one for the market to answer.

He said he had taken “between 30% and 40% in cuts” since he began presenting The Late Late Show.

We now know that in 2022, Tubridy earned €515,000, not the €440,000 that was officially stated by RTÉ.

He also earned the same amount in 2021 and €522,500 in 2021 — significantly more than the reported €466,250 for that year.

He stated in that same Irish Examiner interview: “You have to ask yourself, what does The Late Late Show bring in? What does the radio show bring in, in terms of the commercials and so on? What value do you bring to an organisation?”

Some may argue that Tubridy brought value.

His final Late Late Show saw the great and the good of Ireland love bomb him, with U2 chipping in to buy him a red Vespa and Bono reciting the lyrics of ‘Born To Be Wild’ to him via video message from a swanky LA hotel.

Guests such as comedian PJ Gallagher spoke of feeling secure in his interviews, even at their most vulnerable moments.

His squeaky clean, geeky persona, his warmth with guests, and his occasional open vulnerability drew audiences to him.

Mr Tubridy’s sensitivity, and his comfort in the role of national treasure, will make this latest controversy all the tougher to bear.

Just last month, on his final Late Late Show, his idol, Beatles legend Paul McCartney, sent him a message, wishing him luck for his future.

Was Mr Tubridy aware then how difficult that immediate future could look?

He announced in March that he would quit presenting Ireland’s biggest TV show in May, forcing RTÉ to scramble to find a new presenter.

March was also the month when concerns around payments made to him were raised.

Mr Tubridy said at the time that he was suddenly quitting the show because he “didn’t want to be older and burned out”.

In his statement on Friday, he insisted there was no link between his departure and the financial controversy.

After some 20 years in media, though, building a brand and a somewhat warm and fuzzy public persona, has he now lost the public's trust?

Ryan Tubridy on the set of The Late Late Show St Patrick's Day Special 2023, in front of a portrait of former LLS host, the late Gay Byrne. File picture: Andres Poveda

