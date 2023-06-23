Mick Clifford: Tubridy's career has received a major blow, but future remains in his own hands

Up until Thursday, Ryan Tubridy might have been a good outside bet on winning the next presidential election.

His fellow broadcaster Miriam O’Callaghan has been mentioned in dispatches about potential candidates (She has stated she has no interest). Gay Byrne weighed up on whether or not to run back in 2011. Tubridy is from a similar stable. Such a career choice may not feature on his radar, but if it did the bookies would have quickly shortened odds on him arriving at the Áras.

During the pandemic, on both radio and TV, he adopted the persona of cheerleader for the nation at a time of living precariously. He was habitually attempting to project the brighter side of life, yet equally keeping an eye out for those who were struggling.

His personal attributes and professionalism served him well in this role. Some may have been irritated by his patter but plenty surely drew comfort from such a public figure feeling the nation’s pain. Thus had he ever harboured any notion to run for public office he would have a headstart on most competitors.

Poor judgement

One of the few required virtues for a president in this country these days is a half-decent sense of judgement. And that is one feature of the Tubridy payments story that is nearly baffling. How did somebody so long in a public role, so well remunerated, so apparently attuned to the public mood, exercise such poor judgement in this affair?

In his defence, if it is a defence, he was not alone. Between 2017 and the start of this year the presenter received €345,000 in hidden payments. Over that period he was paid a total of €3.15m. The arrangement was from a different planet to the manner in which RTÉ treated some of its other employees.

Ryan Tubridy in Monkstown. Picture: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos

In 2018, following publicity by activist Martin McMahon, and programming done by Philip Boucher Hayes in RTÉ, an investigation into bogus self-employment at the broadcaster was undertaken.

Bogus self-employment involves employers retaining workers on a contract basis, despite their full-time status, in order to avoid responsibility for a range of benefits.

The investigation revealed that 157 employees may have been wrongly classified as self-employed. All of these were effectively being retained on the cheap, denying them both the rights and benefits to which they would ordinarily be entitled. And after this was discovered, senior management continued, at the other end of the wage scale, to shell out an average of €75,000 in hidden payments to its highest-paid broadcaster.

The judgement of Tubridy’s agent, Noel Kelly Management is also inexplicable.

Was the company focused entirely on how much could be wrung from RTÉ for its star? Surely it must have been obvious that when the payments were made public there would be hell to pay. One aspect of any investigation into the affair needs to examine the power of NK Management which includes in its stable a clutch of the station’s top earners.

Questions for Tubridy

Then there is Tubridy. On a basic level, he had to know that the figures publicly cited as his earnings were erroneous. Did he inquire as to the discrepancy?

Throughout the time these payments were made, RTÉ was struggling financially, constantly asking for more funds, affecting staff and pay cutbacks. Surely the environment in which he worked must have given Tubridy pause for thought at some point with respect to his own arrangements?

Is it possible that he was oblivious to it all, presuming that his affairs were being managed in a way that was transparent and entirely above board? He would do well to promptly address all of these issues. His career has received a major blow, but his future remains almost entirely in his own hands. Now is the time to exercise proper judgement.

On Friday, he issued a statement saying he never asked about the discrepancy over what he received and the published version of his salary.

He apologised unreservedly for not doing so, but he would be well advised to submit himself to an interview in which all aspects of the matter can be explored.

