Mick Clifford: Most of us are in favour of neutrality. The difficult bit is deciding what, exactly, it is

Brendan Behan’s dictum that the first item on any agenda is the split might well be applied to conversations on neutrality and security. The government — and a cross section of some, but not all, elements engaged in and concerned about these issues — have one talking shop. The opposition, led in this instance by People Before Profit, have their own talking shop and never the twain shall agree on anything.
The chairwoman of the forum, Waterford woman Louise Richardson, who has a track record in tackling education disadvantage, was referenced as if she was a relic from English aristocracy.
The third expert was Karen Devine, who lectures on European politics in DCU. She helpfully told the audience that if they were to Google neutrality and public opinion, the first thing that comes up is her PhD on the issue. Ms Devine said that Ireland is effectively already part of a military alliance through various EU bodies. She produced documents which she said backed up what she was saying.
“Only one in 10 people across Europe know about this,” she said, referencing the close military ties that now exist within the union.
“I don’t know if the forum is going to reveal we are already part of a military alliance but we are.”
She also suggested she was a voice in the wilderness in academia. “I think I am the only lecturer in Ireland and Britain who lectures on EU policies and is not paid through the EU,” she said. “I pay a high price for that”.
She suggested that academic freedom is a principle that no longer exists when dealing with these kind of issues.
There followed various politicians, all singing from the same hymn sheet. The thrust of the message is that various sections of elite society wanted to deliver the country into the hands of Nato.
There was no analysis as to why people like, for instance, Micheál Martin, wants to do this. Neither was there any acceptance that the State’s security does require reappraisal in the wake of what has unfolded in Ukraine.
Another element lacking was any analysis of what exactly neutrality has meant at different times over the last 80 or so years and whether this à la carte approach to the concept should continue.
A different reality will be presented in the Forum on Thursday in Cork and through next week in Galway and Dublin.
At the same time the ‘pro-neutrality’ groups go on the road with a parallel talking shop. It is disappointing that everybody can’t get into the same room and thrash these matters out. A citizens’ assembly would appear to be a suitable forum but that was ruled out by the Government. Presumably, one of the reasons for so doing was a fear that anything to emerge from an assembly might tie the hands of the government of the day, making the concept of neutrality less elastic than it has been for decades.
For the real issue here is a simple one. Most people in the country — all polls suggest in excess of 60% at least — are in favour of neutrality. What exactly that means is an entirely different matter.
As it was with other matters in an earlier time, it would appear the most practical solution to neutrality is to have an Irish solution to an Irish problem, which generally means making it up as you go along.