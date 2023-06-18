Strikes and fires: Are Irish holidaymakers facing a summer of discontent?

With industrial action, record scorching temperatures, and potential wildfires sweeping across Europe this summer, many holiday plans could be impacted, delayed, or worse — cancelled.

Irish Travel Agents Association president Paul Hackett urged holidaymakers to check the small print of their travel insurance policy, saying there may be notable exclusions.

Having been involved in the industry since 1990, Mr Hackett has worked through terrorism, ash clouds, and countless other “monstrous” global situations.

“Some people think that because they’re travelling within the EU, they don’t need to bother because we have reciprocal healthcare arrangements; that doesn’t necessarily provide you with the cover you need if something crops up that forces a cancellation,” he said.

Even then, the small print of policies should be scrutinised, as they are not “blanket policies”, he said, adding that industrial action is automatically excluded in some cases.

Mr Hackett advised those travelling through Dublin Airport to book car parking space in advance if they have no other way of making it there.

“If you’re going to go to Dublin Airport, don’t arrive expecting to find a car parking space,” he said.

Strikes

Just last week, French air traffic control (ATC) staff went on strike which resulted in 400 Ryanair flights across Europe being cancelled while countless more were delayed.

Some 40 flights to or from Ireland were cancelled as a result in one day alone and although no further French ATC strikes have been announced yet, staff were due to meet on Tuesday to discuss further action, the outcome of which is not yet known.

The day of action marked the 59th day of ATC strikes so far in 2023, over 11 times more than in the entirety of 2022, said Ryanair who submitted a petition of 1.1m “fed up” customers to the EU Commission calling for action.

Strikes are not limited to the French, with Italy set to see significant industrial action in June and July.

Baggage handlers at airports across the country are set to hold a 24-hour strike on June 20, disrupting check-ins and bag drops which could result in significant delays.

Separately, Italian ATC staff are to strike on July 15, which could cause cancellations and delays across most airports.

Meanwhile, public transport staff across Italy are planning to stage a 24-hour walkout on July 7.

Extreme weather

Strikes might be the least of travellers' worries as Europe may also fall victim to further extreme weather events, similar to last summer.

Last year was the second worst wildfire season in Europe and this year is following the same trajectory, with the EU sending nearly 450 firefighters from across the bloc to France, Portugal, and Greece as it braces for similar wildfires to those that devastated the continent in 2022.

Wildfires are also starting earlier than usual, according to the EU's Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service, while the European Commission is doubling its aerial firefighting fleet in a bid to tackle them.

Scorching temperatures last summer led to the Department of Foreign Affairs urging caution for those travelling to several popular destinations, including Spain, Portugal, Italy, and France, advising travellers to be prepared to change travel plans “at short notice”.

It is not just southern Europe that is contending with scorching temperatures and life-threatening wildfires, but the north of the continent too with wildfire warnings in effect from Scotland to the Nordic and Baltic countries.

Little to no rain and rising temperatures have led to dangerously dry conditions with warnings in place as small wildfires are already burning in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, and Scotland.

Your rights

Regardless of whether travel plans are impacted by strikes or weather, holidaymakers have significant rights under EU law if their flights are impacted.

If your flight is delayed or cancelled, you will have options which could include compensation in addition to a refund or rerouting.

In the case of a cancelled flight, you are entitled to a choice of either a full refund or a rerouting. This includes rerouting as close as possible to the original departure time or rerouting at a later date.

If you choose to be rerouted, the airline must provide you with care and assistance such as accommodation if an overnight stay is necessary and meals and refreshments as well as transport to and from accommodation.

Compensation may be claimed in the case of delayed or cancelled flights but with some specific circumstances.

If the airline can prove that the cancellation was caused by extraordinary circumstances which could not have been avoided such as weather events or air traffic control restrictions, no compensation is payable.

Compensation can range from €125 to €600 depending on the type of flight or the delay as a result of rerouting.

For example, a cancelled flight under 1,500km with a reroute resulting in a delay of more than two hours can result in compensation of €250 from the airline, which can be applied for using an airline’s form online.