Terry Prone: Phillip Schofield's interview was a win for BBC, but not for him 

What a BBC coup. Phillip Schofield in funereal garb, white in the face, breaking his silence. Not that his silence had been that longstanding — just a few days earlier, he’d posted a waspish social media riposte to criticisms. But he hadn’t talked in person.

The BBC beat everybody else and had the scoop of the year. Their gain is obvious. Less obvious is what Schofield’s objective was, although his stated goal was to get media to leave the young man alone.

Schofield’s long enough in media to know the Law of Primacy, which says the first item in any story tends to be more memorable than the material that follows it.

He used the Law of Primacy with some expertise at the very start of Amol Rajan’s interview, where the presenter inquired as to how Schofield was doing, arguably the softest of cotton wool questions.

Schofield did a lot of grief-gurning before announcing he now believed he knew how Caroline Flack had felt.

He advanced this use of the dead woman's suicide by claiming if his daughters weren't watching over him, he would have taken his own life.

Not that he said it directly. He didn’t. He just claimed that, absent his daughters’ presence, he wouldn’t be around to do the interview.

Then he went on to attack the media which has been in hot pursuit of him and his former lover since the story broke, asking rhetorically how much he was supposed to take, and further speculating as to whether the people writing “all this stuff” ever thought that there was actually a human being at the sharp end of it.

Then he contradicted himself saying it was OK for media to go after him, but they should stop pursuing the other person: “Leave him alone now.”

Reproach to the media

The first two and a half minutes of the interview, in summary, were a reproach to the media which was in hottest pursuit on this story, which would necessarily include the Daily Mail, and a veiled threat that if they didn’t let up, he would take his own life.

Amol Rajan didn’t pursue this. Instead, he wandered off to safe territory, asking Schofield questions to which the overwhelming majority of the audience already knew the answers — about where and how he had met the young man, first time around.

In fact, while Rajan had got a great scoop, it was Schofield who was in charge. For example, when Rajan asked the simple, extraordinarily relevant question “When did you last speak to [the former lover]?” the truth would have served. He could have named the day and date.

Instead, he was permitted to do personal promotion, announcing it was when he had engaged lawyers for the young man, who, he explained, “Needed independent support.”

In other words, “Never mind the date — see what a good person I am?”

Phillip Schofield was well prepared and focused. He explained away his following of a teenage boy on Twitter by stating he follows 11,300 people on Twitter and claiming there’s never been a whisper of impropriety about it.

Phillip Schofield with his This Morning co-presenter Holly Willoughby.

He backed off a question about flirting with the young man by stating he was 41 years in TV and “this is all accusations”. It’s a pity the presenter, at that point, didn’t state this was not “all accusations” and Schofield himself had publicly admitted to an “unwise but not illegal” relationship.

Schofield moved the story on to where, in his dressing room, “something happened”. Something “unforgivable” that happened four or five times over the next few months.

Casual sex

But, he stated, the two were not in a relationship. This clearly suggested he sees what happened (note the passive voice, implying he had zero agency in the matter) as casual sex. Just-for-fun-stuff.

Given the young man more or less precipitated the rumour that led to Schofield’s downfall by telling a bunch of ITV people at an awards ceremony that he loved the presenter, it will be interesting to see if the young man can square the circle of Schofield claiming total concern for him while firmly pushing him into a role as someone used simply for uncommitted sex.

The very fact the interview took place at all hammers home the oft-ignored reality that those who make their living from media always overestimate their capacity to manage the beast.

This interview has set a new story cycle going. While provoking tears and biblical quotations from replacement presenter Alison Hammond, it does not change how his former audience views him or improve in any way his chances of returning to TV. And, despite all the expressions of concern, it may provoke his former lover to break his current silence.

Not a complete loss, but miles away from a win/win.