Michael Moynihan: GAAGO is latest clash in game of coverage versus promotion reality

In a parallel universe, the GAA championship is trundling on happily.

There is no conflagration over streaming service GAAGO in that universe, where Limerick played Clare on a Sunday as originally planned and drew a bumper audience on RTÉ, where Waterford and Cork played out a classic game live on TV, and where even the provincial football finals last weekend were moderately competitive.

Well, maybe not.

The heat and light generated by the GAAGO controversy have been pulsing all week. The discussion has hinted at some interesting verities lurking just out of sight, such as the essential gamble involved in sports rights — there is no absolute guarantee of quality in the fare, after all.

Or take the implicit acceptance on all sides of the debate that, despite the lip service, some games are just not as important as others. And some may not be important at all.

The substantive issues are equally fascinating, however. Take the exact nature of the relationship between RTÉ and the GAA.

In sparking this debate in the first place when speaking on The Sunday Game, Donal Óg Cusack referred to the failure to promote hurling because of high-profile games marooned behind the GAAGO paywall, saying “the opportunity we’ve lost over the last number of weeks to market the game has been huge”.

But this is a misunderstanding of RTÉ’s role when it comes to Gaelic games.

RTÉ is not a commercial sports channel like Sky Sports, nor is it a games promotion vehicle for Gaelic games. It is a general public service broadcaster.

In the last week, there has been a good deal of pointing at RTÉ’s public service obligations as the specific reason it should be offering free-to-air sports events, and high-profile hurling games in particular.

But by that logic, RTÉ should also be offering free-to-air coverage of less high-profile events, because that would be true public service broadcasting. The fact that appealing to the public service remit moves the debate far beyond sport in the first place doesn’t seem to have occurred to anyone.

As for the promotional aspect, much of the shelling RTÉ has absorbed this week is also misguided. It may be a fine distinction, but RTÉ is not promoting the games in its coverage; there is a de facto promotion by virtue of that coverage, but the promotion of Gaelic games is a matter for the GAA itself.

This is the root of the simmering unhappiness many sports organisations harbour towards media outlets of all kinds: those organisations want uncritical celebration to promote their activities and are put out when media coverage edges away from hagiography.

GAAGO at Páirc Uí Chaoimh last Saturday. Pic: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

What few sports organisations want to accept is that their primary focus — increased participation, their professional representatives — is not always compatible with their status as content providers for media platforms.

Former GAA president Liam O’Neill muddied the waters further on Morning Ireland last Tuesday when saying: “The GAA decides which broadcasters get games, it’s the broadcaster that decides which games are put on. The solution is simple. RTÉ prioritise the games as they come and do not leave out important hurling games out of the schedule.”

This no doubt came as a surprise to those listening in RTÉ’s sports department. The idea that RTÉ alone decides which games to cover, with no input from the GAA, beggars belief. O’Neill went on to suggest that TV3 “going out of business” had forced the GAA to look elsewhere for broadcast partners, which opened up another front in the campaign.

Virgin Media corrected the record on TV3 before firing out some very pointed questions about how much RTÉ had paid for its broadcast rights, adding that it — Virgin — had not been approached by the GAA about broadcasting rights. The GAA duly responded in kind, detailing its interactions with Virgin when broadcasting rights were available given the departure of Sky from the market.

(Sky’s tenure now seems to be cast as a golden age of access in retrospect, even though many of the arguments being made against GAAGO now are oddly familiar from the time Sky arrived in the market.)

High jinks

More high jinks are sure to ensue when the Oireachtas Sports Committee gets the main players in for a chat in the coming weeks, and attention may shift away from the raison d’être of RTÉ’s sports coverage to the nuts and bolts of GAAGO’s operation.

For instance, the revelation that RTÉ head of sport Declan McBennett is a director of GAAGO. This was a headline earlier this week but may turn out to be no more than a technical requirement.

Other questions about the operation of GAAGO may be more closely focused, such as the contrast between pre-season assurances about the quality of the coverage and the actual quality of coverage from a game like Antrim-Kilkenny last weekend.

Does a GAAGO pass for a one-camera game cost the same as one covered by a dozen cameras?

That committee meeting is also likely to see the GAAGO stakeholders respond to the week’s parade of politicians calling for intercounty hurling games to be free-to-air, as senior citizens might not be able to access services such as GAAGO.

Both RTÉ and the GAA are likely to point out that neither is responsible for the level of digital literacy among the elderly or the variable quality of the nation’s broadband service, which has been cited as another issue with GAAGO.

One final striking absence may yet prove significant in this debate.

At the time of writing, there were no figures forthcoming about the popularity of GAAGO, the kind of metric that has the potential to tilt the argument significantly.

Connoisseurs of the well-timed press release might conclude from the silence of both RTÉ and the GAA that if subscriber numbers were strong, then that news would have been communicated long before now.

In one of the alternate universes we mentioned earlier, it was probably issued already.