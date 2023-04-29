Pádraig Hoare: Vulgar host of American hate won’t disappear after Fox sacking

The most dangerous man in America was finally stopped this week, albeit temporarily.

Tucker Carlson, the kingmaker of Republican Party politics, the purveyor of the worst kind of fear-mongering bedtime stories for older people about America’s ills, and the man who has been the conduit for white supremacy to become mainstream, was finally canned by Fox News.

Oh, come on, I hear you say. Tucker Carlson is no Ted Kaczynski or Eric Rudolph, the domestic terrorists who became infamous as the Unabomber or the Olympic Park Bomber respectively.

You could argue he isn’t even as bad as the worst kind of media filth such as Alex Jones, the Infowars website founder who claimed the Sandy Hook massacre of schoolchildren in 2012 never happened, tormenting the parents of dead children in the process through repeated harassment.

Tucker Carlson is worse, because he has legitimised far-right political positions that only a decade ago belonged in the bowels of neo-Nazi forums.

Telling about three million viewers nightly that immigrants make America “poorer and dirtier and more divided”, espousing the “great replacement” theory of white nationalist and neo-Nazis that a surreptitious plot is underway to flood white-majority nations with non-white people, was soup of the day on the Tucker Carlson primetime show on Fox News.

That’s not to mention describing Iraqis as “semi-literate primitive monkeys” who could not be civilised, that covid-19 vaccination was a deadly plot against America, and outlining the case why unarmed Black citizens in America killed by police deserved their fate.

Tucker Carlson described the Capitol Hill rioters of January 6, 2021, as “orderly and meek”, not insurrectionists, but merely “sightseers”. File picture: AP/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Even the shocking scenes of January 6, 2021, when insurrectionists stormed Capitol Hill and sent US Congress members fleeing, as they trashed the hallowed buildings to the horror of viewers around the world, were not a big deal to Tucker Carlson, who described the rioters as “orderly and meek”, not insurrectionists, but merely “sightseers”.

Still don’t believe me? This jingoism and far-right rhetoric was not transmitted from an underground radio station to anti-government militia men cosplaying as revolutionaries in Montana’s wilderness, but beamed into homes across the American nation every night as Fox News must-watch programming.

Even worse is that craven Republican Party leaders, eager for Carlson’s approval, repeatedly kissed the ring and bent the knee in sickening fealty to gain his approval. Thou cannot become Republican Party royalty in America without passing through the gates of Tucker Carlson.

Even Donald Trump knows he needs Carlson to win the White House again, despite the television host privately caught saying he “hates” the former president “passionately”. Rupert Murdoch, Fox News supremo, apparently only had enough when Carlson was caught calling a senior female executive at the network the c-word.

Anti-immigrant and anti-Black hysteria wasn’t enough, but bad manners and a haughty attitude to management tipped the scales. That tells you all you need to know about the Murdoch media empire’s values. It came about due to disclosure documents unearthed during Fox News’s recent defamation case taken by Dominion Voting Systems.

Before Fox News settled for $787m in the largest publicly known defamation settlement in US history involving a media company, Carlson’s text messages to other Fox News hosts showed he didn’t believe for a second the so-called ‘Big Lie’ being pushed by Donald Trump that the 2020 presidential election was rigged in favour of winner Joe Biden.

That didn’t stop him pushing the lie nightly on his prime-time show, watched by millions of impressionable voters and millions more on online right-wing echo chambers.

Who is Tucker Carlson?

So, how did Tucker Carlson become the most important person in right-wing politics? Starting as a print journalist, he became known as a genial, almost comedic, right-wing counterbalance to left-wing pundits on CNN’s Crossfire programme, with his red bow-tie and wavy hair.

Before he became a rock star among the right, he was best known for being filleted by Daily Show host Jon Stewart in 2004, as the comedian blasted Carlson and others for debasing political discourse. The clip has been doing the rounds since his firing.

In it he was lampooned and lambasted by Stewart but he was able to quietly rebuild his reputation, honing it over a decade, before taking the coveted slot on Fox News in 2017 when the station’s highest-rated star Bill O’Reilly was exposed for harassing women and subsequently fired.

Nobody took Carlson seriously until it was too late, and hate and grievance and resentment about a changing America was allowed to metastasize into the vicious and feral political landscape that exists today. No longer are policy and economic issues the voting issues for hardcore Republicans.

Candidates must not only nod to demonising transgender and Black people and immigrants, they must wholly embrace it to even stand a smidgen of a chance of getting elected to higher office. The dark heart of Donald Trump did not create the movement, but his political instincts and compass was spot on when he rode down a gaudy escalator in 2015 to announce he was running for president.

We shook our heads in second-hand embarrassment as he ranted about Muslims, Mexicans, and mayhem on American streets, convinced the “Old Man Yelling At Cloud” schtick was a sure-fire loser against a serious, if seriously flawed, candidate in Hillary Clinton. We are now at the stage where Joe Biden’s policies are an afterthought.

Instead we are at a stage where mocking dementia and Alzheimers is legitimate political rhetoric, as the president’s age becomes a focus. The Republican Party, known as the Grand Old Party, of Abraham Lincoln, Theodore Roosevelt, Dwight Eisenhower, and Ronald Reagan is long dead.

The most Faustian of pacts has been made, the souls have been sold, and American politics is irretrievably broken. Tucker Carlson may be silent for now, but he’ll be back. The crest of the hate waves that he has ridden are getting bigger and more violent, and he won’t give up his place at the top of the tree.

Hate and division are just too damn lucrative to do so.