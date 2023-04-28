The Mick Clifford Podcast: The Stardust Inquest — Sean Murray

This week an inquest into the deaths of 48 young people in a fire in the Stardust disco in North Dublin in 1981 opened.
It’s been a long, torturous journey for the bereaved to a point where they believe there is a very good chance of the truth of what happened to their loved ones finally being established.
reporter Sean Murray has been following the journey of the Stardust families for most of his journalistic career and he was present this week to witness pen pictures of those who lost their lives.
Sean is this week’s guest on the podcast.