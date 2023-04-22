Pádraig Hoare: Ireland's young people shout 'stop' on biodiversity loss

The country’s first Children and Young People’s Assembly on Biodiversity Loss has published its final report to coincide with Earth Day, with 35 young people selected from the 500 who applied to take part.

With six key messages formulated, as well as 58 calls to action, the 35 members aged between seven and 16 called for “an Ireland where we are connected to and care for the rights of nature (and each other) so that biodiversity is restored and protected and we live and grow up in healthy, clean and fair environments”.

One member of the assembly, seven-year-old Fiadh from Cork, said: “The earth is what we are living on, if we do something bad, that’s what we will be living with, and if we do something good, that’s what we will be living with.

"So we should take very good care of the earth so we will be living with the good results.”

The final report of the assembly's grown-up counterpart — the Citizens' Assembly on Biodiversity Loss — was published earlier this month.

Minister of State for Heritage, Malcolm Noonan, hearing the assembly members' calls to action on biodiversity loss. Picture: Fabian Boros

The adult assembly expressed its support for the junior assembly, calling for the State “to take into account the recommendations from the Children and Young People’s Assembly on Biodiversity Loss, an initiative featuring our next generation, and continue to engage with children and young people on the environment”.

The young people have taken their role very seriously, putting huge work into their own report. Their key recommendations include:

We must treat the Earth like a member of the family or a friend;

Future generations must live in a world where there isn't a biodiversity crisis and where children don't have to take action because of the incapability of past generations;

Every decision must take biodiversity into account;

Children and young people must be included in decisions being made about biodiversity;

Biodiversity protection must be a shared responsibility and a global, collaborative effort.

We must consume resources in a sustainable, moderate way that neither diminishes the environment/ biodiversity or our rights, wellbeing and livelihoods.

One of the assembly members, 13-year-old Oisín from Galway, said: “My key message to everyone in Ireland is to play your part.

"I hope that everyone will take inspiration from our calls to action and contribute to combating this crisis.”

Minister of State for Heritage, Malcolm Noonan, said he had taken hope and inspiration for the future from the commitment shown by the young people on the assembly.

“I was inspired and moved by the work of the children and young people when I met them in Killarney at the end of their second weekend last October," he said. "This report captures beautifully their passion and creativity, and provides a clarion call to action for the government on how to restore our natural world.

“I have committed to meet with the Assembly later this year once we have published the new National Biodiversity Action Plan to discuss with them how their calls to action are reflected in it."

In their own words...

There is a wide range of food for thought for policymakers from the young members.

• Seven-year-old assembly member Fiadh said: “We need more forests because sometimes when I go out into the car and I look out at the mountains I see a lot of deforestation has been happening in the middle of the forest. It's just very bad because you're just cutting down someone's home and I don't think that should be happening.

"Imagine if you were just sitting in your house, minding your own business, and then half of your house just gets chopped off, leaving you there and not even caring about you and your home.

"Trees are homes and there should be more trees and that's why we should reintroduce more native species back into Ireland.”

Some of the younger participants in Ireland's Children and Young People’s Assembly on Biodiversity Loss. Picture: Fabian Boros

• Nine-year-old Zion from Galway said we should treat the Earth like a person.

“Nicely, care for the Earth and make sure the Earth is happy. There should be more nature reserves. Stop hunting for fun. Stop littering on land and in water. Plant a tree for every baby born so they will have more forests.”

• Fourteen-year-old Olwyn from Wicklow wants to plant native trees each year, and tie it in with the number of births. “That way we will have a forest for 2023, 2024 etc. This will give everyone a forest to explore near them. The impact will be immediate but it will build our futures.”

She wants people to listen to children and teens. “That our voices are heard and respected. That people see we have more to offer.

Perhaps we could have children's elections, our own Dáil, our own Seanad where politicians answer our questions.

"That we unite to solve our biodiversity loss and other climate issues. That hope is not lost. There are solutions and we can work together to rewild the planet.”

• Nine-year-old Elsie from Tipperary would like to see a penalty point system for environmental harm. “I feel like if someone is doing something to harm the environment and they know they shouldn’t, there should be a punishment,” she said.

• Thirteen-year-old Jesse from Wexford agreed with Elsie on the penalty point system, where the more points you get, the more severe the penalty is.

“This is the most important to me because I don’t feel people should be able to destroy natural habitats without directly facing consequences since the world is left to deal with the consequences," she stated.

• Thirteen-year-old Síofra from Wicklow wants the media to cover the detailed status of the biodiversity emergency all the time until we have reversed biodiversity loss.

“The Irish public proved it does work with the covid emergency but we are not doing it [yet] for the biodiversity emergency.

"More people would be aware and act if they saw the numbers on TV and in newspapers every day and were told what they can do to help until it is fixed.”

Anabell and Olwyn taking part in a role play exercise during Ireland's first Children and Young People’s Assembly on Biodiversity Loss. Picture: Fabian Boros

• Sixteen-year-old Niamh from Waterford said she was inspired by the assembly, and not just in terms of the immediate issue, biodiversity loss.

“Seeing everyone care, and want to be part of the solution to biodiversity loss, was such a beautiful thing to watch. Please remember, many of us didn't know each other before the Assembly, so for us to work together the way we did, and make the friendships we made, was just amazing.

The group came together and everyone cared about everyone else. I learned so much from the Assembly members, from my fellow Young Advisors, and the Adult Project Team, but not just in terms of biodiversity — I learned so many valuable life lessons.

“My message to children and young people everywhere would be that your voice matters. It matters just as much as anyone else's, and what you have to say is so important. You need to be heard, so don't be afraid to speak out.

"Don't be afraid to stand up for what you think is right. The change starts with each of us, in each of us.”

• Seventeen-year-old Anabel from Dublin said the key message to the people of Ireland and in particular children and young people, is to get involved.

“Every single individual can make a difference in overcoming biodiversity loss. It is a global challenge that can be impacted by local change.

"Following the publication of our calls, I hope that they make a difference in our effort to tackle this crisis. The calls represent the views of children and young people across Ireland, it is very important that our voices are heard and acted upon in our country's effort to stop biodiversity loss.”