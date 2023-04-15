Ciara McDonnell: Are men onto something when it comes to their 'me-time'?

All around me, men are having flagrant awakenings of life. If you look too, you’ll see them. They are the mid-40-ish men in the cycling shorts with the padded arses, taking their lives into their hands as they practice for a triathlon on a Saturday morning while their wives shepherd the kids to 75 different GAA matches across the county.

They are the lone wolf in the beachside sauna on a Sunday morning, silent but to mansplain exactly how to and how long your cold plunge should last in order to gain maximum results.

They are running, grim-faced, along the footpaths at dusk, their Diary of a CEO podcast booming out of their not-quite noise-cancelling headphones.

They are the men that say in an argument: "I really think you need to consider what you are mirroring back to me right now because I am deep in my own process."

"Ah fair play to them," you may say. "By Jesus, you wouldn’t have seen a man committed to improving himself 10 years ago,’" you might add. And, you’d be right.

There is a huge industry around making men feel more and look after themselves more and talk more. And that’s great, and it’s really, really important. But this is not what I’m talking about.

These men — the men who are having their awakenings on Saturday mornings and at children’s bedtimes — are after finding some sort of loophole in the parenting and marriage code of conduct.

These are the men who are mobilising self-improvement to escape their families. They have copped that they may be vilified for going to the pub with their friends, so they have managed to create an entire life separate from family, all under the guise of mental health.

And all operating at key times of high family stress. You’ll notice that these self-improvement activities happen during after-school activities, bedtime, school holidays, and of course — entire days at the weekend.

These men are like the Dads who used to go golfing every Saturday for 12 hours during the 1990s in clubs where women and children were not allowed. But they are doing it in a way that we can’t get annoyed at them because they are looking after themselves.

And even though it makes their partner’s blood absolutely boil, if they react they are being unsupportive. Genius. Women have been meditating and cycling and saunaing and cold-dipping and breakdown-ing for years. They’ve just been doing it while everyone else is asleep.

I've been meditating every day for years and it is only in the last 12 months that my two sons and husband realised that it is a part of my daily routine. Why? Because I get up at 5am to do it so I don’t disrupt the family’s day.

My friend begins her day at 6am, pulling on a pair of running shoes and taking to the pavements in a nearby housing estate. She runs there because it is early in the morning and not many people are around, so she wants to feel safe.

She is back in the house by 6.45am, when she puts the rolls in the oven for her kid’s lunches and begins to reply to work emails so that she can do the school run at 8am.

Her mind is a constant rolling to-do list. Checking off appointments, school projects, homework, and family engagements. So well-hewn and finely balanced is her daily routine that if one of the children wakes 10 minutes early, her day is thrown off, because she feels as though she has forgotten something.

So, is it we women who are missing the key to life? The masters of their own universe, these men have harnessed that old adage of putting on your own oxygen mask first, and are managing their own stress levels in order to be better versions of themselves.

At 8am last Saturday, I was driving to the supermarket, weaving my car past great lines of men like peacocks with padded bums pedalling furiously towards their destination and I thought, "You are some eejit, Ciara."

Looking at these men, with the wind in their hair and the family stresses put to the side for a few hours, I began to wonder have we women made crosses for our own backs? Putting ourselves first does not come naturally to us — it’s actually something that lots of us judge.

“Isn’t it well for her, being able to jet off for a weekend to Valencia? I know, I KNOW, the flights are cheap, but I couldn't leave the kids for a weekend at the drop of a hat. Sure my husband wouldn’t know how to work the washing machine.”

It’s almost a badge of honour that we wear, as Irish mothers. A sort of armour against the worry of not being enough. We do the drop-offs and the lunches and the laundry and the hair washing and the worry-counting, and then at the end of the day, we fall into bed, warning our partners not to touch us because we are in sensory overload.

Then, we get up in the still nighttime so that we can carve out some ‘me-time’ before the family gets up. Twenty minutes of peace, before the day begins, before the to-do list unravels, and before the demands begin.

Twenty minutes of meditation or journaling or a run wearing a high-vis and a headlamp. Just to keep the show on the road, just to keep the nervous system juddering along. Just enough to not fall apart.

As we engage in our secret me-time, many of us fantasise about the future, when we’ll do a holiday on our own and drink icy cocktails on a soft sun lounger or the retreat we’ll go on in Costa Rica, or the yoga teaching course we’ve been dreaming of doing forever. The me-moon that we’ll deserve once we get over this bit of life. Once we get the kids over this difficult stage, or get ourselves on the right career track. It’s exhausting.

And where is the man? Snoring. Resting. Filling his cup. Getting his prescriptive eight hours in so that he can be his best self for the eight-mile run he is planning on Saturday. Maybe he’s onto something.