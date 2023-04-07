The Mick Clifford Podcast: More than just a correspondent - Paul Hosford

Paul talk about what exactly the government and state apparatus are doing to celebrate the twenty-fifth anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.
The Mick Clifford Podcast: More than just a correspondent - Paul Hosford

Paul Hosford is the guest on this week's podcast.

Fri, 07 Apr, 2023 - 08:47
Mick Clifford

The Irish Examiner’s political correspondent has the lowdown on what exactly the government and state apparatus are doing to celebrate the twenty-fifth anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

Paul also talks about his own family in which he discovered during childhood that his grandfather was from the North yet the Troubles were never discussed.

Then there is his own contribution to cross border relations through his involvement in all island American football.

We also discover that he even plays with an American accent.

More in this section

Emma deSouza: Focus on the North's politicians misguided, the real work happens on the ground Emma deSouza: Focus on the North's politicians misguided, the real work happens on the ground
Taoiseach visit to the US Emma deSouza: Can Northern Ireland’s peace babies deliver on the promise of 1998?
Dearbhail McDonald: Patience and hard work needed to realise potential of Good Friday Agreement Dearbhail McDonald: Patience and hard work needed to realise potential of Good Friday Agreement
#Good Friday Agreement#Podcasts - Home#Podcasts - Mick Clifford
<p>Senator Frances Black, comedian Tadgh Hickey, Fianna Fáil TD James O’Connor, equality activist Laura Harmon, founder of Ballyhaunis Inclusion Project Owodunni Ola Mustapha, and Ireland’s first female Baptist minister Rev Karen Sethuraman. Picture: Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision</p>

Laura Harmon: A united Ireland referendum is possible before 2030 but we must plan now

READ NOW

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd