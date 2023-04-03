Alison O'Reilly: Detective should apologise to Joanne Hayes for Kerry Babies nightmare

“If I’m wrong, I will eat a big slice of humble pie,” former Detective Gerry O’Carroll declared as his loud Kerry brogue echoed across the forecourt of a petrol station in Listowel.

It was 2016 and I had been travelling to Kerry to try to talk to Joanne Hayes after government files were newly released under the 30-year rule.

The documents, from 1985, revealed that Garda Commissioner Lawrence Wren was critical of parts of the murder investigation into the Kerry Babies case.

The documents were just the latest nail to be hammered into the coffin of the increasingly unsustainable defence of the garda investigation into the murder of Baby John, whose tiny lifeless body was washed up onto the beach in 1984 after being stabbed 28 times and had his neck broken.

Over the space of almost 40 years, the once-proud public defenders of the Garda Murder Squad's actions fell away. As Ireland changed over the decades, the perception of the Kerry Babies investigation changed also — turning from tolerance to horror.

As I stopped off to get petrol that day, I bumped into one of the gardaí who played a key role in that now-shamed investigation.

Gerry O'Carroll was a high-flying detective who had a column in the 'Evening Herald' and turned up on television shows such as RTÉ's Crimes & Confessions Kerry Babies. File picture

During his career, Gerry O’Carroll, who was one of the murder squad that later became known as the “Heavy Gang” — worked on the Kerry Babies case in the 1980s.

It is fair to say Gerry O'Carroll — who embraces the nickname ‘The Sherriff’ — would not be known for eating humble pie.

A larger-than-life presence, O’Carroll was never shy of the media, and had been a fixture on Irish crime TV programmes for years, where he would regularly tell colourful stories about his life on the frontline.

He was one of the gardaí who popularised the idea that superfecundation was a reason that Joanne Hayes could be the mother of both children who were found dead in 1984.

The babies were bizarrely portrayed as “twins” when they were no relation to each other at all.

Superfecundation occurs when a woman has sex with two different men in a short period of time and could, in theory, become pregnant to two separate fathers, one of each twin.

Heteropaternal superfecundation might be common in dogs, cats, and cows but it is very rare in humans.

O'Carroll's theory

Since 1985, O’Carroll has put forward the idea that the innocent mother of a child that had died at birth from natural causes was also the mother of a baby washed up with stab wounds 80km away.

Of course, if superfecundation had occurred in the Kerry Babies case, then Joanne Hayes' false confession could be explained and the gardaí's actions could be vindicated.

O'Carroll calmly said to me: “I still believe both babies belong to Joanna Hayes, and I want to see an exhumation. Let's end this thing for once and for all. Don’t test the samples that were taken by the State because they are contaminated, exhume the bodies. It’s the only way”.

An innocent woman

Joanne Hayes was an innocent woman who became known to gardaí after the murder of five-day old Baby John whose body was washed up near Caherciveeen on 14 April 1984.

The tragic little baby had nothing to do with 25-year-old Joanne Hayes, but she was put at the centre of the murder by Gerry O’Carroll and his team who were dispatched from Dublin to work on the case.

O’Carroll is from Listowel in Co. Kerry and over his 34-year career as a garda, he investigated around 80 murders including the high-profile case of Geoffrey Evans and John Shaw, who tortured two innocent women to death in the 1970s.

He had a column in the then Evening Herald newspaper for many years after he retired from the force where he worked with another well-known former detective John Courtney.

Joanne Hayes was a receptionist and a single mother living in the small town of Abbeydorney in north Kerry.

She was pregnant to her married lover, Jeremiah Locke, but the pregnancy was no longer visible and there was no baby and local 'parish pump' talk led Gerry O’Carroll to Ms Hayes.

Family 'coerced' by gardaí

She was questioned repeatedly over her pregnancy and the baby, who died naturally and was buried on her family’s farm in Abbeydorney.

Ms Hayes was wrongly charged with murder of the Caherciveen baby, who was later called “Baby John”.

Ms Hayes and her family all signed statements to say she was responsible for the murder, and they helped dispose of his body.

The Hayes family later said they were coerced by gardaí into giving false statements.

Blood tests also showed Baby John was not the biological child of Joanne Hayes and Jeremiah Locke.

So, you can only imagine how bizarre it was when Gerry O’Carroll told me that day in 2016 — four decades later — he was still of the opinion that Joanne Hayes was the mother of both children who died in the Kerry babies case.

Baby John’s remains were exhumed in 2021 and DNA tests resulted in the arrests of a man and woman who are believed to be his biological parents.

The little baby is buried in Holy Cross cemetery in Kerry where locals have taken care of his grave for many years.

When I learned of this exhumation, I knew in my heart some sort of breakthrough would come for this poor little boy who never received any justice.

After all, the growing ease of access to online ancestry sites alone, without an official DNA examination, has led to thousands of adult adoptees finding their own biological families when the laws of our land failed to help with reunification.

DNA match

The DNA match for Baby John came after a relation of the child voluntarily handed over a sample during a collection of genetic material in the area by gardaí. The people who have been identified in the process and are believed to be the parents of the baby deny any involvement in the murder.

Surely after all these years, O’Carroll owes an apology to Baby John and to Joanne Hayes and her family for wasting valuable time that could have been spent investigating the child’s murder — instead of blaming an innocent woman.

Joanne Hayes has received a State apology and compensation for the damage caused to her life and her family, while Baby John has yet to receive justice — but there is a deafening silence from Gerry O’Carroll on such an important issue.

He is most likely not sitting at home eating humble pie.