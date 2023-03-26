The Mick Clifford Podcast: Time and trauma - Carmel McMahon

Carmel McMahon joins Mick on this week's pod to discuss her new book In Ordinary Times, Fragments of a Family History
The Mick Clifford Podcast: Time and trauma - Carmel McMahon

Author Carmel McMahon is Mick's guest this week. Picture: Twitter

Sun, 26 Mar, 2023 - 11:05
Mick Clifford

Carmel McMahon immigrated to New York when she was twenty with a suitcase of dreams and plenty of unseen baggage. Her time in the city was marked by both awakenings and struggle, most of it personal, including bereavement and a long battle with alcohol.

In a lyrical memoir she combines her personal and family story with that of the history of the country of her birth and how trauma can be passed down through the generations unless and until it is dealt with. 

Carmel is this week’s guest on the podcast where she talks about her book, In Ordinary Times, Fragments of a Family history.

Mick Clifford
