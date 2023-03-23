Lucy Michael: Data on ethnicity will be essential to success of new action plan on racism

A new National Action Plan Against Racism was launched this week, 15 years after the last plan expired. The plan sets out a necessarily ambitious range of areas for action, including schools, health, housing, policing and the labour market.

Also published this week was the annual report by the Irish Network Against Racism on reported racist incidents which has, for the last decade, provided a necessary correction to the absence of State data.

Six hundred reports to INAR during 2022 reveals there is no slowdown to the rate and variety of experiences of racism in Ireland today. The annual report highlights a consistently high rate of serious assaults, hate speech and neighbourhood harassment, as well as discrimination in employment, policing and other public bodies, and access to goods and services.

The launch of the national action plan raises the thorny issue of how Ireland might measure progress in this area. This is a significant challenge for Government departments and other organisations trying to identify targets for the actions they are now tasked to develop.

Since Ireland ratified the UN Convention on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination in 2000, the UN and many other human rights organisations have commented on the inadequate nature of available data in Ireland to tackle racism.

Institutional resistance

There has been institutional resistance to the introduction of ethnic data collection and monitoring in public services. A persistent challenge is the over-reliance on one-off research reports and small scale surveys, as well as data collected by NGOs. These should provide a corrective to, rather than a substitute for, statutory data collection.

The National Action Plan Against Racism promises to begin addressing this long overdue gap by 2025. The selected indicators for measuring progress of the plan in the interim highlight the scarcity of reliable data available.

In the absence of statutory recording of racism in education, health, housing and other public services, there are few measures of racism which allow public services to identify and address the direct and indirect discrimination that ethnic minorities experience.

Measures which are a proxy for racism but do not directly measure the experiences of racialised groups are to be handled with care. The data landscape on racism in Ireland is starkly bare, as the plan shows.

Data on foreign nationals, for example, cannot capture the experiences of a very large and diverse population of Irish minority ethnic citizens, including Travellers. Measures of attitudes to democracy or perceptions of social inclusion are not measures of racism.

The introduction of the Garda Síochána hate crime data monitoring and publication in 2021 is a valuable corrective in an otherwise sparse data landscape.

There is, however, no planned ethnic data monitoring in police stops. Policing oversight bodies do not disaggregate complaints or contacts by ethnicity. Measures of trust in the Garda Síochána are not disaggregated by ethnicity.

The recent Irish Traveller Access to Justice study shows how valuable such data can be. Booster samples by ethnicity are rarely used, as they are in neighbouring European countries.

Ethnic data collection will shortly be beginning across higher education in Ireland, prompted by the Higher Education Authority’s race equality survey published last year.

The Arts Council has been collecting and publishing ethnic data on its awards for two years already. There is much promise in such initiatives, but they will need strong commitment from the State to ensure they continue to be supported and are used to inform the necessary development in public services.

The exclusion of many public services from the Equal Status Acts, despite the introduction of the Public Sector Equality and Human Rights Duty, means there are few correctives to discrimination by public bodies.

Equal status complaints on race fell by 80% in the last five years, and public bodies made up a significant proportion of the difference. The upcoming review of equality legislation has an important role to play in correcting this, but data collection on complaints is an essential tool which public bodies must consider amongst their first actions, if their work is to be capable of correcting the institutional discrimination the national action plan highlights.

NGO and research data will continue to fill the gaps while the State considers its options. Lags in both investment in data collection and publishing of data means it will likely be 2027 before we can assess whether the data collection systems in place will better support the next action plan.