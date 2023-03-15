Housing crisis questions follow Varadkar to Washington DC

Housing crisis questions follow Varadkar to Washington DC

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar speaking in the Senate Room at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington, DC.  Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Wed, 15 Mar, 2023 - 20:24
Paul Hosford in Washington DC

We've all been there. You travel 3,600 miles from home and all anyone wants to talk about is domestic life.

On the first of a three-day visit to the US today, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar found the Irish media less interested in his various meetings with business leaders than the potential effects of the eviction ban ending and advertisements taken out by the Friends of Sinn Féin calling for Irish unity.

Mr Varadkar kicked off a three-day visit to the US capital in the aptly named Senate Room of the Mayflower Hotel, a short walk from where the week will culminate at the White House, and was effusive in his welcome for US President Joe Biden's planned visit to Irelandin the coming weeks.

"We're going to roll out the red carpet and we're going to be making sure he feels very welcome," he said, adding that the Mayo roots of Mr Biden made the planned visit a homecoming of sorts.

"In many ways, President Biden is coming home. 

He speaks of himself as being an Irish person, of being an Irish-American. 

"We'll particularly want to thank him and thank America for the pivotal role they've played, both in helping to build our economy and helping to build the peace in Ireland."

But the Taoiseach was keen, as he would be at a later speech to the US Chamber of Commerce, to remind America that the relationship is now very much "a two-way street". 

Of course, the Celtic Tiger was built largely on a wave of US investment in Ireland, but Ireland is now the ninth-largest investor in the US.

Approximately 650 Irish-owned companies operate across all 50 US states, employing 100,000 people in sectors as broad as construction, education, energy, environmental, medical devices, and software.

As the Taoiseach said: "Not bad for a country of 5m people."

The veterans in the press corps of this week abroad can shepherd neophytes like this writer because much of it is a yearly tradition, from the bowl of shamrock to the swanky Ireland Funds Dinner. 

But another set-piece in the week is the taking of ads in US broadsheets by Friends of Sinn Féin which call for Irish unity. The ads call for the establishment of a citizens' assembly on the issue and seek to drum up the size of Irish-American support that was seen around the Peace Process.

But the Taoiseach was holding little truck with the ads, saying they are "not helpful".

But it was housing to which the Taoiseach was dragged back to again and again, the millstone around his Government's neck. 

He spoke of how the eviction ban had to be ended because it was merely storing up problems and how he was not embarrassed to discuss the situation with multinationals here.

Tomorrow, Mr Varadkar will focus on the Irish diaspora, including an event for the African-American Irish diaspora. He will hope that the focus remains on matters foreign and not domestic.

Read More

O’Neill: Eyes of world will be on island of Ireland during Biden visit

More in this section

The multiple paradoxes of Meta and Mark Zuckerberg The multiple paradoxes of Meta and Mark Zuckerberg
FILE PHOTO Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien will face a motion of no confidence next week, ahead of the Cabinet reshuffle on Sat Q&A: What Government measures are in place to help renters? 
Hillary Clinton lauds women of Northern Ireland and Ireland's 'wonderful welcome' of refugees Hillary Clinton lauds women of Northern Ireland and Ireland's 'wonderful welcome' of refugees
#St Patricks DayGood Friday AgreementPresidential visitCeltic Tiger#HousingPlace: Washingtin DCPerson: Leo VaradkarPerson: Joe Biden
<p>Music provided by Cork men Donie Carroll and Máirtín de Cogain was recognised by the Tánaiste who took the opportunity to let the crowd know that Máirtín, a regular at the centre, featured in the famous film The Wind that Shakes the Barley.</p>

Micheál Martin visits Irish centre providing home away from home in New York

READ NOW

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd