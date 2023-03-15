Q&A: What Government measures are in place to help renters? 

What measures are currently in place to help renters?

A tax credit was announced for renters as part of Budget 2023. Around 400,000 people are eligible for the credit which is valued at up to €500 per person, or €1,000 for jointly assessed couples.

However, just 154,000 renters have availed of the much-heralded scheme.

What has the Government promised to do?

Confirming that the winter eviction ban will not be extended, Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien said he would be introducing a number "meaningful measures" to help tenants and also keep landlords in the market.

Among these is a new regime that would see tenants given first refusal if the landlord wants to sell the home they are living in.

Under the plan, an independent valuation would be carried out, and the tenant would be offered the property at that price before it goes on the market. However, questions have been raised about such a measure with warnings that it could lead to challenges if the tenant turned down the offer and the house ended up being sold on the open market for less than the valuation price.

On the other side, landlords might not want to sell their property without allowing all potentially interested parties to bid on it.

Such a scheme will require legislation that will take a number of months to draft and pass through the Oireachtas. In the meantime, there are concerns that landlords may decide to sell up before such laws are introduced.

What about Hap and RAS tenants?

The Government wants local authorities to purchase up to 1,500 homes that go on the market in a bid to save tenants in receipt of housing assistance payment (Hap) and rental accommodation scheme (RAS) supports from eviction.

However, opposition parties have said this target is beyond ambitious given the fact that the four Dublin authorities combined bought just 22 homes under the tenant-in-situ scheme, which allows councils to buy the homes being sold by landlords of those on housing lists.

What about tax changes for landlords?

The Government is now considering a range of tax measures to keep landlords in the market. Everything from changes to USC; to allowing tax-free earnings from rent, to a capital gains cut for those who sell to the State has been proposed.

It had been reported that some Ministers are anxious to introduce measures as soon as possible, however, Tánaiste Micheál Martin yesterday poured cold water on the introduction of pre-budget tax breaks for landlords, stating there can’t be a “knee-jerk” reaction.