Paul Hosford: End of eviction ban may leave many in perilous position, including Government

The end of the eviction ban will likely lead to an increase in homelessness and the Government does not know by how much.

These are two statements that Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien made on the record this week, first telling journalists on Tuesday that the lapse in the no-fault eviction ban would likely increase numbers above the records already seen in emergency accommodation and then on Thursday telling Labour's Duncan Smith that no modelling had been done on the decision.

What we do know is that around 4,700 notices to quit in the private sector were served in the three months before the ban was implemented. But it is unclear how many have been executed, how many people in those situations found or will find alternative accommodation when their notices become live once more.

What we have is an incomplete picture of a major government decision.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar himself admitted the call was politically risky on Friday morning, saying: "I appreciate that this is a difficult issue. It’s an emotive issue and it is one that we thought long and hard about and agonised over. We took this decision, the difficult one, particularly for those who are going to experience it.

One that isn’t popular, one that is hard to defend, one that certainly isn’t going to get any votes for the government party.

“So why would we do it except for the fact that we think it’s the right thing to do in the medium to long term? That’s why we’ve taken that decision."

In the initial hours after the announcement, the Opposition said it would lead to a rise in homelessness, while the Government said that its proposals — a cost rental backstop, first option for purchase to renters, expanding tenant in situ purchases — would at least mitigate the worst consequences.

But the question of who is right in that regard is one which is unlikely to be answered for some time. Rental protections still exist until the middle of June and most notices to quit take some time to be carried out, so any uptick in homelessness may not come as a tsunami as has been warned, but a slower-moving and bigger problem.

There is a political issue here for the Government — Green Party TDs Neasa Hourigan and Patrick Costello have expressed reservations on the move — as a Sinn Féin motion waits to be debated after the Dáil resumes from its St Patrick's Day week off.

Mr Varadkar said that even when the Government was technically a minority one after Joe McHugh's defection from Fine Gael last summer, it won Dáil votes. But after a week back in constituencies, facing people who are nervous that they may not have a home in coming weeks, will backbench TDs be as minded to vote with the Government on a non-binding motion?

But there is a more personal dimension to the decision made. The RTB figures released on Friday show that there are is a major cohort of people at risk of losing their homes. Many will find alternatives, but many will not.

Those stories are likely to rack up over the summer, when the Government will hope to have its alternatives in place. After six months of the ban, the Housing Minister was not able on Tuesday to offer details of his alternatives, some of which require legislation to be passed.

While the Government will hope that the figures are manageable, there is absolutely no way of knowing how big a problem we could have until we have it.