Mick Clifford: Burkes show their only obligation is to themselves

There comes a point with the Burke family when you wonder what in the name of all the deities they are at.

The scenes in the Four Courts for the delivery of a ruling in the Enoch Burke case lurched into farce. At one point, Issac Burke was on the floor of the court.

The gardaí had to drag him out through the door.

He followed his brother Enoch, who resisted removal by clinging to a bench, and their father, Sean.

Enoch reportedly called the gardaí “thugs” for how they removed his father from the court.

Martina, mother of the Burkes, and Ammi, a qualified solicitor and officer of the court, were escorted from the packed room by gardaí. So was Simeon.

The three judges had departed by that stage, for the second time, after insults and allegations were fired at them from one and all of the family.

This was the latest and most dramatic performance of the circus that the Burkes have become.

Once upon a time, they were considered a little different, home-schooled, perhaps a touch haughty, but nonetheless respectable and respectful people.

The family is highly educated.

At least two of the siblings are studying law. Enoch Burke himself was a well-regarded teacher, who by all accounts had a passion for imparting knowledge.

Yet, this is what they have now become, a spectacle having to be removed from the court, decrying the law as a conspiracy against their religious beliefs.

They claim to be standing on the principle that they oppose transgender issues on the grounds that such issues are abhorrent to the God whom they worship.

Yet, ironically at a time when questions have been raised in some quarters about legal and educational approaches to gender dysphoria, the family Burke has surely alienated many who might have had some sympathy with their plight.

Is it simply that they can’t get out of their own way?

Some find the whole thing humorous, others regard it with grim satisfaction, but ultimately the issue is now one in which resourceful people have allowed hubris to get the better of their own judgement.

Are any of the family employable at this stage?

Notwithstanding qualifications or obvious ability, would any employer now take the chance of drawing this family on them if and when anything went wrong?

The hearing before the Court of Appeal was to rule on an appeal by Enoch Burke against the granting of a temporary injunction restraining him from attending work at his former school, Wilson’s Hospital.

He was suspended on full pay following his refusal to address a transitioning student by the student’s preferred pronouns.

An intelligent, strategic response to such a development would have been to mount a defence, using the kind of legal artillery that the family can access within the walls of their home.

If Enoch and his family really believe the issue is crucial, or central, to how they believe we should all live they could have engaged a communication strategy to spread their word. They might even have provided food for thought to some in middle Ireland.

Instead, Mr Burke chose to lash out.

An injunction had to be sought by the school because he harried the principal at a school function.

He refused to comply with the court order and spent 108 days in prison last year.

So far, under the latest order, he has amassed fines in excess of €22,000 because of his refusal to stay away from the school.

Each day, he has turned up for work, as he terms it, and stood at the gates of the Co Westmeath school.

His stance has attracted ridicule among the general population. Mr Burke now features in a multitude of memes online. He has become a figure of fun.

All of that is of his own making.

If the court had done anything but reject his appeal on Tuesday it would have been astonishing.

He and his family see themselves as some form of martyrs for their religious beliefs.

However, it is not their religious beliefs that set them apart, but their apparent belief that they are above the law, and that the legal system is hopelessly corrupt, as expressed by Marina Burke saying it is “bowing prostrate at the altar of transgenderism”.

The overriding issue now is for the courts to demonstrate that nobody is above the law.

Last September, the High Court acted as it habitually does in situations where its order is ignored and there is an application to imprison the subject of the order.

Usually, such a course of action results in the subject of an order agreeing to comply after a spell in prison. Mr Burke didn’t do so.

He was released in advance of the Christmas holiday, but once the school reopened he turned up again in defiance. The latest order is still live but it is obvious that the imposition of fines is not deterring him.

Enoch Burke outside Wison's Hospital. Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

There was another twist in the case on Tuesday, ahead of the president of the court, Judge George Birmingham, delivering the ruling.

The judge said the court had received a communication from a firm of solicitors expressing concern that the judgement should not identify the student.

This communication also emphasised that the judgement should be based on “accurate information”.

While it wasn’t expressly stated, it was obvious that this came from a solicitor representing the student at the school who is transitioning.

It is entirely understandable that their family felt it necessary to deploy legal advice, but as Judge Birmingham noted, if somebody wanted to bring evidence before the court this should have been done in the proper way, not through emailing the court registrar.

That detail demonstrates further how this whole case has gone walkabouts.

The removal of the Burke family from the courts was an unedifying spectacle.

The six in attendance, including the parents, are now at a stage where they are apparently willing to surrender their dignity in pursuit of what they see as a higher calling.

This was not a case of relatives lashing out against a law in a tinpot dictatorship that has denied their loved one his rights.

It was not an instance of a grieving family, acting out of anger, protesting at a perceived injustice done to a deceased relative.

It wasn’t even an episode of adherents to a religion railing against the law of the land in deference to a higher power.

Instead, it was the Burkes demonstrating that their only loyalty, only obligation, only duty is to themselves and themselves alone.