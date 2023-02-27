Counting the costs to attend Coroners Court

DEATH is the unwanted visitor to any family. A death which requires a formal hearing, known as an inquest, to identify the cause of death, is not only the unwanted, but in all bar none, the unexpected.

The crude reality, if you look beyond the trauma or loss, is that the unexpected death brings with it unexpected financial demands which are without doubt for so many families across Ireland, an aggravating factor in addition to the grief. Financial pressure is widely accepted as being a key stressor of anxiety, stress, and depression. Most can relate to the school of thought that says such turmoil is only heightened during periods of emotional and mental vulnerability. Adding unexpected expense to the melting pot only serves to compound the grief.

The costs of having the benefit of legal representation at an inquest will be not less than €1,000 but may far exceed that in complex cases. Currently, legal aid is not available for most inquests.

An inquest will be called for in circumstances of a sudden or unexplained or violent death and is essentially a formal inquiry carried out by a coroner in public, for the public interest, in a court setting, to investigate and determine the cause of death. A coroner is an independent public official who is legally responsible for investigating such deaths, to establish the cause. Notably, an inquest is called without requiring the consent of next of kin or families of the deceased. It is done in the public interest.

While the inquiry can serve the family of the deceased by providing information in respect of unexplained, unexpected, and sudden deaths, one of the primary purposes is maintaining a public record. The upshot of this is that if an inquest is required, it is going ahead whether the widow, for example, wants it to or not.

The widow then finds herself plunged into unfamiliar territory having to navigate the best course of action on behalf of her deceased spouse, all the while consumed with grief. If she cannot comfortably afford to appoint legal representatives, her grief is compounded.

Her options then are to face the music without the benefit of legal expertise from a professional who is comfortable in the arena — or, as most do, take on a financial burden (a significant financial decision based largely on emotion) to avail of the protective shield that professional representation provides.

This includes the benefit of legal expertise; experience and professionalism necessary to achieve the best possible and most impactful outcome — particularly where separate lines of investigation are being pursued in tandem. Additionally, people may have specific questions which they want answered or explored; but many don’t have the appetite or confidence to get these questions across in an effective manner in an unfamiliar and daunting arena.

From another perspective, as is well evident in the criminal courts, one of the benefits of legal aid is that the presence, availability, and funding of lawyers, as opposed to lay litigants, greatly enhances proceedings — allowing for a swifter administration of justice and ensuring a better use of court resources and judicial time — which is finite. The same principles without doubt apply to the Coroner’s Court — which is particularly overburdened and under-resourced in Cork.

Unappealing charges

Though undoubtedly a benefit — nobody wants to find themselves in the position of having to contact and subsequently meet with a solicitor looking for representation at an inquest for a friend or family member. By the same token, no solicitor likes to charge a client for such representation. I have often considered the notion of charging a client for representation at an inquest to be unpleasant. Quite simply, in the first instance — my client doesn’t want to be in the position of having to instruct me, and secondly — despite any comfort derived from any answers, the client doesn’t leave the process feeling much better off — in that there’s no pot of gold, their loved one is still gone and the grief remains. To follow with a bill in these circumstances is most unappealing.

Currently, the resulting position arises whereby, as a gesture of goodwill, legal firms provide a discount on professional fees or permit a deferral of payment. Regrettably, this does not make inquests an economically viable or personally appealing source of work. This problem would be obviated if legal aid was available to the next of kin attending inquests.

Legal aid

Change could be on the horizon as emerging reports that the Oireachtas Justice Committee has recently submitted a lengthy report to Minister Simon Harris to consider recommendations for changes around the Coronial Procedure.

Among the most welcome is the proposal that legal aid would be provided to bereaved families allowing them to appoint a legal representative to look after their interests at inquests.

Legal aid is financial support provided by the State to fund (or assist with the funding) the cost of legal advice, investigation and representation together with court fees. At present, legal aid is provided in the majority to those accused of a crime who cannot afford to pay for the services of a Solicitor. Others who are entitled to avail of this benefit, are vulnerable groups such as asylum seekers. The idea is to put the individual on equal footing with their opponent and the purpose originates from a constitutional right to legal representation in Ireland. The key is to avoid one party being at a serious disadvantage and the Bible story of David and Goliath gives a bit of context.

It seems most unfair that these bereft members of society remain as the forgotten few under the current Legal Aid system. There are limited exceptions where legal aid can presently be granted (including death in prison, garda custody, or in certain care facilities) but this of course excludes the great many.

Why should these vulnerable people who have to face the unwanted procedure of an Inquest slip through this Constitutionally lined net? By not providing legal aid, the next of kin, are being deprived of the ability to participate in the Inquest process in an informed and meaningful way.

Where the State can intervene, in a meaningful and proper manner, to provide a portion of financial relief, does that not form part of the vision of the Ireland that we, the people, want to see?

Sarah McNulty is a solicitor working with Cantillons Solicitors