First year of war in Ukraine has been one of suffering, loss of life, and remarkable surprises

When Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine a year ago, many observers expected Ukraine to collapse quickly and Russia to take control of at least the eastern half of the country.

The first year of the war in Ukraine has been one of appalling loss of life and human suffering but also remarkable surprises.

Russia failed to take Kyiv in the first months of the war, as its forces ground to a halt and were picked off by nimbler Ukrainian forces armed with Western anti-tank weapons. Russian forces then rapidly retreated from Ukraine’s north.

In September, Ukraine succeeded with a major counter-offensive in the northeast around Kharkiv, where Russian forces collapsed almost overnight.

In November, after more prolonged fighting, Ukrainian forces re-captured Kherson in the south, forcing Russian forces to retreat to the east bank of the Dnipro river.

Russia had spent the last 20 years investing heavily in and, supposedly, modernising its military.

Yet, the performance of the Russian military has been almost unbelievably bad.

Russia failed to destroy Ukrainian air defences or gain air superiority at the beginning of the war, which Western experts viewed as point number one of any sensible military strategy.

In trying to take Kyiv, the Russian military failed to assess the terrain and the road networks it would face or to have factored in the logistical support its forces would need.

The London-based International Institute for Strategic Studies estimates that almost half of Russia’s tanks may have been destroyed in the war.

The underlying reason for Russia’s military failure is the nature of the Russian political and military system.

Authoritarian political system

The authoritarian Russian political system, and the strongly hierarchical Russian military, mean subordinates face strong pressures to implement orders from above and to report success regardless of reality.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has proven himself a great modern war leader. Picture: AP/Leo Correa

Consequently, there is little to no capacity to challenge unrealistic or unachievable goals or report honestly on failings.

Perhaps even worse than Russia’s military failures has been its intelligence failure.

President Vladimir Putin and the Russian leadership appear to have believed their own propaganda that the Ukrainian government was simply Western-backed stooges with no real domestic support.

The Russian leadership also appears to have dramatically underestimated Western unity and political will, expecting the US and the European Union to take only limited, symbolic actions in support of Ukraine.

The other surprise, at least for some, has been the unity and strength of Ukraine. The Ukrainian armed forces’ ability to integrate and make use of Western military technology and assistance has been striking — reflecting how far it has departed from the Soviet model which still characterises the Russian military.

The incredible fortitude of the Ukrainian people reflects the unity of those who know they are fighting for the survival and freedom of their country.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy has proven himself a great modern war leader.

The West’s support for Ukraine has also been remarkable. When the war began, observers feared the West would be weak in its response and easily divided.

President Joe Biden, centre, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and Olena Zelenska, during an unannounced visit in Kyiv on Monday. Picture: AP /Evan Vucci

US president Joe Biden has skilfully balanced resisting Russia’s aggression with the need to avoid escalation to an all-out war with Russia.

The EU has remained united in imposing unprecedented economic sanctions on Russia. In the space of a year, Europe, above all Germany, has also largely ended its previous dependence on Russian gas and oil.

What of the future trajectory of the war?

Right now, Russia is trying to undertake offensives in Ukraine’s east.

Fighting around the city of Bakhmut has received the most attention, but Russia has about five or six lines of offensive.

The Russian leadership is willing to sacrifice large numbers of its own men, but at most, it seems likely to make limited progress.

Ukraine is seeking to hold ground while it receives and integrates tanks and other military equipment from the West. A major Ukrainian counter-offensive is expected in the spring or summer.

Decisive point in the war

This may be the decisive point in the war.

If Ukraine succeeds in pushing through to Mariupol on the Sea of Azov, it will cut off Russian forces to the west and the land route to Crimea.

If the expected Ukrainian counter-offensive fails, further gruelling military stalemate may be likely.

It is sometimes glibly said that all wars end in negotiations. Some wars, however, end in victory for one side or the other.

Even if President Putin falls from power, it remains to be seen whether he will be replaced by someone with the same authoritarian, nationalist worldview or whether Russia will begin to liberalise. Picture: Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP

Others end simply in ceasefires or armistices that freeze the situation on the ground. Even if negotiations take place, the outcome of such negotiations is heavily shaped by the military situation on the ground.

The Ukrainians are surely right to resist negotiations now.

Any negotiations now would only leave Russia in control of the territory it has taken over the last year, reward Russia’s aggression, and be viewed by Moscow as providing a breathing space in which to re-arm.

Such a ‘false peace’ would likely result in renewed Russian aggression in the future.

Even if President Putin falls from power, it remains to be seen whether he will be replaced by someone with the same authoritarian, nationalist worldview or whether Russia will begin to liberalise.

One day, a democratic Russia may be willing to live in peace with Ukraine and its other former Soviet neighbours. Unfortunately, we may have to wait years, even decades, before that day arrives.