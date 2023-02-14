Elaine Loughlin: Government trapped by its across-the-board cost-of-living supports

Having got citizens and businesses fully hooked on what were supposed to be temporary supports, the Government has tied itself up in a political ruse that it now can’t get out of.
This was echoed by Justice Minister Simon Harris on Sunday, who said there needs to be a “universal element recognising that all families, all workers, all people are feeling the cost-of-living impact”.
: Sinn Féin is bringing forward a motion on the cost of living on Tuesday evening. Measures it wants to see introduced include a spring bonus to help families and individuals.
Tomorrow, the Social Democrats will bring forward another inflation-related motion, this time focusing on the price of energy and the introduction of a windfall tax on the profits of suppliers.
: The Patient Safety Bill, which will introduce open disclosure in the healthcare service, is due up in the Dáil on Wednesday evening. The Government had hoped to get the bill through before Christmas but Health Minister Stephen Donnelly agreed to amend it after opposition parties and advocacy groups said the initial bill was flawed.
: With an average of 124 people arriving here from Ukraine each week and many others seeking protection from different parts of the world, the Government is under severe pressure to find emergency accommodation. On Thursday, there will be a discussion in the Dáil on the coordination of services for those seeking protection in Ireland.
: The health committee will grill department officials on the nursing home charges controversy when it meets on Wednesday morning.