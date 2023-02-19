Catherine Conlon: Is cutting emissions an opportunity to try other ways of growing meat?

An recent EPA report features a number of models of how land use will have to change in Ireland for us to reach our 2050 Paris agreement targets. One of the report’s authors, Dr James Moran, Senior Lecturer at Atlantic Technical University (ATU) said the report was a review of the available scientific information to support evidence- based decision making. The report is a scenario modelling exercise that suggests that Ireland will need to reduce its livestock numbers by 30%, quadruple its forestry targets and re-wet 90% of reclaimed land to meet 2050 climate targets.

Is the mandatory requirement to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from Irish agriculture an opportunity to explore new methods of meat production?

A common reaction to the idea of meat being grown in a lab instead coming directly from a cow or a pig or a sheep is another example of ‘science gone mad.’ But lab-grown meat has the potential to offer an alternative to meat production that would drastically reduce the climate, environmental and animal cruelty impacts that result from intensive farming.

In the last decade, the cellular agriculture industry has made huge progress with start-ups springing up in cultured meat including beef, pork, chicken, fish, honey, and milk entering this space.

In 2020, The Singapore Food Agency approved the first cultured meat product for sale with cultivated chicken going on the menu at restaurant 1880, priced at $20 for a portion of chicken nuggets. Cultivated meat was recently approved safe to eat in the US by the Food and Drug Administration, a key step in allowing its’ sale in the US, and there are many investors working in the agri-foodtech sector who are investing heavily in cultured food start-ups.

Cultured meat and fish is made by growing animal cells in a lab. A biopsy is done on an animal under local anaesthetic and the harvested cells are placed in a growth medium containing amino acids, glucose, salts, vitamins, and other nutrients in a bioreactor. Under the appropriate conditions, tissues can be guided towards organised structures of fibres, cartilage, blood vessels using tissue engineering approaches to create a food product like, steak, chicken, or fish.

While conventional livestock will continue to be an important part of the food supply, supplementation with meat from alternative practices is considered inevitable for future human prosperity. The benefits include: the elimination of animal suffering and shorter time to production – cells can be grown in a matter of days or weeks compared to months or years for traditional meat. There is the potential for the eradication of food-borne illness and the mitigation of antibiotic resistance as well as the ability to dramatically reduce the climate impacts of greenhouse gas emissions, water pollution, water usage, as well as the land and biodiversity degradation associated with intensive farming. Outside of terrestrial farming, oceans are also under immense pressure from overfishing and climate change. Cultivated meat from fish and shellfish have the potential to lessen the strain on ocean ecosystems by providing sustainable alternatives.

In terms of the emerging climate crisis, methane is the most significant greenhouse gas in agriculture and is responsible for about half a degree of global warming that has occurred. The UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) states that an immediate steep cut in global methane emissions is necessary to prevent the worst effects of climate change. Hannah Daly, professor of sustainable energy in UCC suggests that a switch towards lower-carbon diets in high income countries is among the measures necessary to achieve this.

"This innovation (cultivated meat), represents the transformative changes that are possible in the global food system, which can cut greenhouse gas emissions and allow large ecosystems to be restored by freeing up land we use to feed animals. I have suggested before that the great expertise in Ireland’s agrifood sector should be directed towards alternative proteins, like cellular meat."

Professor Daly queries the continued subsidisation of beef and lamb for the export market to the detriment of climate and the local environment. "These are not sustainable systems by any metric."

George Monbiot agrees. In Regenesis, he presents the case for feeding the world without devouring the planet.

"Global average meat consumption per person is 43kg a year, but swiftly heading towards the UK level of 82kg… as people become richer they eat more protein and fat." He concludes by saying "so if you don’t like the new technologies, what solutions do you propose? I keep asking, and the response is either furious or evasive."

Monbiot expands by stating that meat eating is the primary agent of habitat destruction, wildlife loss, river pollution and dead zones at sea while generating more greenhouse gas emissions than all the world’s transport, sprawling across the plant, inflicting massive carbon and ecological opportunity costs.

"Meat is consuming the planet." But Monbiot is cautiously optimistic, suggesting that the adoption of new technologies is likely to follow an S-curve with slow uptake initially and repeated setbacks. But as scale rises and prices fall, market penetration is likely to reach 10% or more at which point linear growth will switch to exponential growth, as has happened with dozens of technologies, including smartphones. The key is to ensure that these green alternative meat substitutes are properly regulated and through effective anti-trust laws are not concentrated in the hands of a handful of global corporations.

Research from the Good Food Institute (GFI) states that cultivated meat has the potential to cut emissions by 17% for chicken and up to 92% for beef. Added to that, vast areas of land, much of it deforested for grazing, could be freed up if meat is lab- reproduced rather than intensively farmed. Ongoing and increasing risks of antibiotic resistance would also be lessened if antibiotic use is reduced in the animal food chain, the GFI research found.

"The production process is more efficient, you have significantly less feed material to get the same number of calories and you have a huge opportunity to restore ecosystems and slow biodiversity loss’" concluded Elliot Swartz, lead scientist on cultivated meat at the GFI. "It enables a way to mitigate all of these hard, sticky, global challenges."

A recent report by an international team including Systemiq and the University of Exeter, identified how a rise in plant- based meat alternatives could be one of three ‘super tipping points’ that could trigger a cascade of decarbonisation across the global economy, alongside boosting electric vehicles and green fertilisers. It found a 20% market share by 2035 would mean 400-800 million hectares of land would no longer be needed for livestock and fodder, equivalent to 7-15% of the world’s farmland today.

Humanity has repeatedly demonstrated its ability to find creative solutions to insurmountable problems at the very last minute. Could serious consideration of plant- based and cultured meat alternatives be one of those moments?

Dr Catherine Conlon is a Cork public health doctor and safefood’s former director of human health and nutrition