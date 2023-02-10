Ciara Phelan: Wartime hero Zelenskyy makes impact felt in Brussels

If you wanted to write the part of a wartime hero for a movie, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would be the perfect fit.

A surprising casting choice when he got the job, he now counts the most influential leaders in Europe among his biggest fans.

Even the immense security concerns surrounding a visit by Zelenskyy to Brussels could not keep a lid on the supposedly top-secret plan.

It is an unusual turn of events for important news to be leaked from the Belgian capital.

Even the British managed to keep his visit to the UK under wraps.

The business of Brussels tends to be quite dull and procedural to people watching from afar. But the buzz among some EU leaders ahead of the summit clearly showed that they do see Zelenskyy as a celebrity.

After all, he is the most famous politician in the world right now.

Helicopters hummed overhead at the EU Council building as he arrived in a motorcade nearly as long as US President Joe Biden’s.

There was intense security, greater than usual for everyone entering the building, with bags being checked at a slower pace.

President of the European Council Charles Michel (right), European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky shake hands following a press conference after a round-table meeting as part of a EU summit in Brussels yesterday. Picture: Kenzo Tribouillard/AFP via Getty Images

Dressed in similar khaki clothing to that he wore on the cover of Vogue last year, Zelenskyy kept the military coloured pants and boots on.

He only changed his green jumper to a black one sporting a small Ukrainian flag en route from Paris to Brussels.

Zelenskyy received a long standing ovation from MEPs following his address to the Parliament, and a second round of applause having stood alongside Roberta Metsola, President of the European Parliament, with his hand on his heart as Ukraine’s national anthem rang out.

Journalists had never witnessed the press centre so packed, some left without seats as Zeleneskyy fielded questions from the media.

Despite the import of his visit, he offered an insight into his former life as a comedian as he joked about the length of some questions he was asked and was playful in his interaction with Charles Michel.

Jokes aside, there was little doubt that Zelenskyy’s approach and his demeanour left EU leaders in awe of him.

All 27 leaders wanted an opportunity to get face-to-face time with him, resulting in leaders being split into small groups so everyone could be facilitated.

Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin — the world's youngest leader, of a country which also borders Russia and is a key ally of Ukraine — was quick to snap a selfie with her counterpart.

Selfies done, Zelenskyy did not shy away from making his message clear. He called on EU leaders not to be afraid of Russian President Vladimir Putin hearing their “powerful voices” in support of Ukraine.

Despite the fanfare and fawning, it was clear Zelenskyy wanted his presence in Brussels to emphasise Ukraine’s continued fight for survival, and to press home with fellow leaders the reality of Russia's brutal invasion.