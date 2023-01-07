Terry Prone: Prince Harry's 10 communications fails 

As an exercise in public communication and reputation-building, the publication of Prince Harry’s autobiography was always going to be worth studying.

Even communications experts, however, have to be surprised by the overwhelmingly negative impact it, and the publicity surrounding it, has delivered for Harry and Meghan Markle.

The publishers will laugh all the way to the bank, as will Netflix and every gossip magazine afforded the chance to put Meghan Markle or Kate Middleton on their covers.

Prince Harry and his wife have made loadsamoney out of it and put themselves in place as the most talked about celebrities, worldwide.

If those are the measures, this outing was a success. Apply any other measuring tape to the venture, however, and it becomes clear that Prince Harry has notched up at least 10 communication fails in the last week.

1. Reinforcing the royal stiff upper lip

While ostensibly setting out to destroy the traditional royal stiff upper lip and refusal to explain or complain, he has, in fact, strongly reinforced it.

In theory, mainstream media should be hopping all over the royals for not presenting humans in studios to contradict or clarify what he has said. But media hasn’t needed them.

Radio, TV, and print have had plenty of expert talkers who’ve been able to, unpaid, effectively represent the royal family viewpoint, leaving the Royals themselves to rise above the grotty details of the allegations.

2. Increased esteem for his brother and father

He has managed to make people have a higher regard for his brother and his father. It’s unimaginable, but he’s also done favours for the Taliban.

3. Made Kate Middleton look good

Kate Middleton, even in the stories designed to make her look bad, looks better than her sister-in-law.

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle in 2018; Middleton has emerged better than her sister-in-law. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA

Markle telling Middleton that she had “baby brain” was the kind of overly intimate comment that sunders long-standing relationships.

Middleton’ s response nailed it: Markle didn’t know her well enough to comment on Middleton’s hormones.

4. Moved racism discussion in wrong direction

He has moved the racism discussion on — in a direction that doesn’t help the couple’s thesis. The series his wife was in — called Suits — has been re-visited and re-analysed and as a result, it’s emerged that Suits had a theme in recent years which related to the discovery that Markle’s character had a black father.

This discovery led to wondering comment in the script about none of the other characters ever realising she was, technically, black.

For this very reason, to the Windsors, back in the day, Markle’s mixed-race status was a gift; here was a woman who could single-handedly improve diversity within the family.

It’s worth remembering that even in Prince Harry’s own account, when questions were raised about her, they were raised about her divorced status (permission from the Queen would have to be sought before marriage) and her career — she was described as an “American actress” and Harry was asked if she would continue to work after they wed.

In a book replete with accusations of ill-intent, this lack of early royal racist reactions doesn’t seem to have struck its author as significant.

5. Nasty invasion of privacy

On privacy-invasion, it’s case closed. Harry is willing to recount private conversations with his father and brother, to gleefully note how his brother’s hair loss made him look less like their mother, and describe his brother as reeking of rum in one encounter.

Not sure even the most diligent researcher hired by the couple could find any coverage of them in mainstream media that comes close to this nastiness.

6. Disloyalty to colleagues in armed forces

In one week, this man has cut himself loose from the band of brothers he fought with.

Colonel Tim Collins, who made that wonderfully literate and respectful speech to British Army men about to fight, has wondered aloud at Harry’s disloyalty to his former colleagues in the armed forces.

7. Too royal in his assumptions

He has shown himself to be more royal in his assumptions than the rest of the royals.

This is best exemplified by his complaints about his father cutting him off financially.

Just to remind readers, Harry was 30 at the time. Most people in the western world cease to be dependent on their parents long before they hit 30.

And — at the Windsor’s expense — Harry was a trained helicopter pilot. Lots of jobs available for those lads.

8. Attenuated sense of the ridiculous

He demonstrates an attenuated sense of the ridiculous. The broken necklace doesn’t really provoke international outrage over the sibling scuffle.

9. Prepared to do anything for cash

He has shown he can’t think outside the money box. He is prepared to sacrifice one relationship after another for cash.

10. Handlers avoiding the tough questions

His handlers probably figured that putting him in front of a limited number of interviewers who were bought into his narrative by being granted this royal favour would ensure that they, the handlers, could control every aspect of the interviews and ensure he wasn’t asked anything really tough.

Even the Anderson Cooper questions which were ostensibly negative, were so lengthy and slow that an 11-year-old would have had time to access their pre-prepped answers.

It will be worth seeing how long this honeymoon lasts before journalists and broadcasters favoured with Harry's presence begin to ask questions beginning “You have to be kidding” or “Ah, here”.

You can refuse tough interviewers for a long time, if you’re the in-demand celeb. But not forever.