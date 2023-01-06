Amid all of the revelation and resentment of the past three days from an increasingly isolated former Prince Harry comes an enchanting similarity with his mother, and her use of props and pantomime to get even.

Diana’s desire for retribution against many of the same people her son rails against today came through the ‘revenge dress’, an elegant Christina Stambolian-designed, classy equivalent to the modern-day tell-all book exposé or Netflix documentary series.

The off-the-should number, which she wore to a 1994 Vanity Fair party in London, now sits in the Newbridge Silverware Visitor Centre in Kildare — but in its time was a lethal weapon to gain front-page prominence, the morning after a night which was supposed to be the reinvention of now King Charles.

Charles believed a television interview would endear him to the British public, but a confession of his own infidelity and a beaming Diana in that iconic black dress made all the headlines.

Like the actions of his youngest son a generation later, PR and winning pity can be a tricky business, and perhaps Harry has more in common with his father than his beloved late mother, and her ability to win public sympathy.

Then prince Charles with his younger son, Prince Harry at Princess Margaret's memorial service at Westminster Abbey in 2002. Picture: Stephen Hird/WPA/Reuters/PA

That’s the thing about the royal family: They use the media and the public to court their affections, increase popularity, and to sell their streaming shows and books, but most of all, to encourage pity and popularity.

Unlike his father, Harry was certainly treated sympathetically here in the midst of his break-up from an increasingly odd family, but like his now-estranged ‘Papa’, finds that public relations missteps and recurring stumbles are common faults for the sons and grandsons of the late Queen Elizabeth.

The last time Harry howled “privacy” — then through the support networks of St James’s Palace and Clarence House (where the various suites of Buckingham Palace PR and press advisors sit) — it too followed a bout of self-inflicted prurience and revelation.

The difference then was that it was the Irish media that highlighted such abuse of entitlement and contradiction, where Harry invited the public in to view his most intimate parts, before raging against an invasion of privacy.

In 2012, following a night out at the casinos and nightclubs of Sin City, Harry invited an entourage of up to 100 — mainly strangers — back to his enormous penthouse suite where the young rascal stripped naked for his own version of the Las Vegas Strip.

With crown jewels cupped and protected from view, the young prince — clearly the worse for wear — was the star attraction in a moment of intimacy amongst dozens of others, in a move that immediately reverberated across the various houses of Windsor.

A picture was taken and quickly exchanged with major agencies, with TMZ winning the rights for the photograph, where 8,000km away in Dublin the editorial team at the Evening Herald couldn’t believe its luck.

The thing about the royal family is they use the media to sell their wares but, most of all, to encourage pity and popularity. Leaks from his forthcoming book, 'Spare' suggest this remains true for Prince Harry.

In perfect time for that day’s first edition, the shot was available for publication — at an initial cost of $10,000 — and so negotiations begun, for which the Herald secured shared rights of the image.

More importantly, it was the first media outlet to win those rights, and all in perfect harmony with the day’s publication schedule.

All editions of the run on August 23, 2012, were complete with Harry and his modesty barely intact on the front page. But, as the thud of each bundle hit the streets, so too did a drumbeat of outrage thump even louder from London.

From Westminster to Buckingham Palace, a palpable sense of anger reverberated, and immediately a cocoon of protection was enforced to prevent UK newspapers from following suit.

Royal lawyers Harbottle & Lewis were put on notice to warn off Fleet Street, former deputy prime minister John Prescott — by this time a Lord — raged and rambled on the issue of privacy and St James’s Palace embarked on a strategy of briefing against such a wicked invasion by a morally-deficient Irish tabloid.

Where was the decency, in that a person in the company of dozens of strangers, couldn’t strip down to his bare meat and then not be afforded the privacy he was entitled to?

The emperor indeed had no clothes, and any diversionary tactic soon wore off when the details emerged of Harry’s likely inebriation, and the failure of his security detail to control the situation and indeed the prince.

The strategy worked for a while, and Fleet Street was gripped in terror — the same people who some time earlier had no problem publishing a photo of Harry in Nazi uniform, but who were now choked in the grips of the Leveson inquiry.

The UK press was quaking on the awaited findings of a sure-to-be-damning inquiry into media behaviour, the report coming three months after the Las Vegas hijinks.

As a key decision-maker in publishing the picture of Harry in Vegas, I was wheeled out to explain to the international press that the issue was “a nonsense” and that there was clearly no invasion of privacy.

British publications would not publish the pictures — for another three days anyway — not due to a misguided moral position but because they were cowed by what might come, even in the wake of an entirely reasonable and normal way of reporting news.

BBC Six O’Clock and 10 O’Clock News, Sky News, and Fox News in the US, and across various BBC World Service broadcasts, as well as in all quality titles from The Guardian to The Sydney Morning Herald, my line was that in order for this to be an issue of privacy there must first have been an element of privacy.

However, Fleet Street was incapable of making such rational decisions, even in the wake of an unprecedented naked member of the royal household, especially one who behaved to a standard that fell someway below palace protocol.

This time round, Harry Windsor doesn’t have the direction of those in London, and instead is learning that PR — California-style — is based on a “keep on talking baby, they’ll love it” version of public relations.

“Tell ’em how many Taliban you killed, tell ’em about your first sexual adventure, tell ’em how Camilla leaked to the press.”

The revelation they encouraged out of him about William is perhaps the most comedic — how a battle-hardened killer was left terrified and bloodied after a seemingly soft older sibling ranted about Meghan, using such appalling language as describing her to be “difficult” and “abrasive”.

Oh, the insult.

No wonder poor Harry is confused once again over the difference between privacy and invitation.

This time he is being led by dollar-hungry executives who know that his book, Spare, will be the biggest seller of the year, perhaps even greater.

While the swish penthouse in Vegas may be gone, a shinier Netflix series and blockbuster book deal has replaced that.

And all the while Harry’s strategy remains the same — invite everyone in, show them everything, and then weep for the cameras that they have outstayed their welcome.