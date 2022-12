The Government hopes its Climate Action Plan will send a strong message that Ireland understands the urgency of tackling the planet’s greatest challenge, but as the full details emerged, the biggest question remains — will the plan be achievable?

Firstly, each sector will need a detailed map of how to hit the very ambitious targets that have been set.

Secondly, and importantly, will the updated Climate Action Plan cause internal strife within the Coalition that could ultimately halt its progress?

That all remains to be seen, but what we already know is last year our emissions went up by more than 5%, and this year, they are expected to rise by 6%.

As a country, we are already failing.

While launching the updated plan yesterday, Green Party leader Eamon Ryan said: “This will not work if we’re shaming or blaming or pointing the finger”, referring to certain key sectors such as farming.

However, younger generations will not be fearful of pointing the finger at Mr Ryan if the Government does not ensure the right supports and pathways are in place to achieve the 51% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.

The updated plan sets out to make family farms more sustainable, and the sector requires a 25% reduction in emissions by 2030.

Reacting, the deputy president of the Irish Farmers’ Association, Brian Rushe, said the IFA has seen a lot of farmers leave the sector over the last number of years because the margins received are not good enough.

He said the IFA has bemoaned the “divisiveness” of the climate challenge, and warned that Government measures risk damaging the sector. And therein lies the problem. Setting ambitious targets is easy. Delivery is hard.

Paul Deane, a senior researcher in clean energy futures, summed it up nicely, saying:

It’s a climate action plan, it’s not a climate ambition plan.

“Where we’ve failed over the last two years is in delivering that ambition.”

By any measure, the Government has not proved it is committed to leaving this planet in a better state for future generations. The lack of progress to date now hangs over every target.

As Jennifer Whitmore of the Social Democrats put it, the Government has said it wants 500,000 homes retrofitted to a BER 2 energy standard by 2030. It has done just 6,000 homes to that level this year.

It wants 400,000 heat pumps installed by 2030. A meagre 1,400 have been installed this year.

Mr Ryan described the area of transport as probably “the most challenging”.

A debate ensued over whether the car park at Leinster House should go — so politicians can lead by example — before moving towards how people can be incentivised to take public transport.

Senior research fellow at MaREI, Paul Deane, neatly summed up the Coalition's challenge that it now has to deliver action rather than just ambitions. Picture: Darragh Kane

The discussion naturally shifts towards the provision of better, more reliable, and more frequent public transport options.

When you see delays to multi-billion euro projects such as the Metrolink and issues with the rollout of the BusConnects programme, it’s hard to have faith that there will be any radical changes to public transport any time soon.

In his speech after he was appointed Taoiseach on Saturday, Leo Varadkar said he would develop capacity in the Department of Taoiseach on climate action “to do what needs to be done” and to ensure the resources are provided so that we meet our targets.

This move is welcome, but it’s time this Government got serious about shaking off our reputation as a climate laggard.

Instead of glossy booklets on what the plan is, the Government needs to prove to younger generations that its actions will contribute to a brighter future.