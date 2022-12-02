The Mick Clifford Podcast: Killarney a welcoming refuge - Niall Kelleher

As numbers of refugees from the war in Ukraine and asylum seekers fleeing other forms of conflict continue to arrive in the country, accommodation services are under pressure.
Reactions to the prevailing situation vary along the spectrum from welcoming to intolerance.
However, some locations have been asked to do more than others in finding accommodation. One such town that has been in the headlines recently is Killarney.
On this week's podcast, Mayor Niall Kelleher talks about how Killarney has welcomed refugees and how it is managing in terms of accommodation but also in the face of wild and ugly untruths often spread about new arrivals.