The Mick Clifford Podcast: Killarney a welcoming refuge - Niall Kelleher

Mayor of Killarney Niall Kelleher join's Mick on this week's podcast
The Mick Clifford Podcast: Killarney a welcoming refuge - Niall Kelleher

File Picture: Don MacMonagle

Fri, 02 Dec, 2022 - 09:54
Mick Clifford

As numbers of refugees from the war in Ukraine and asylum seekers fleeing other forms of conflict continue to arrive in the country, accommodation services are under pressure. 

Reactions to the prevailing situation vary along the spectrum from welcoming to intolerance. 

However, some locations have been asked to do more than others in finding accommodation. One such town that has been in the headlines recently is Killarney. 

On this week's podcast, Mayor Niall Kelleher talks about how Killarney has welcomed refugees and how it is managing in terms of accommodation but also in the face of wild and ugly untruths often spread about new arrivals.

Read More

Mick Clifford: Did Roy Keane boycott the wrong World Cup?

More in this section

World Aids Day: Science is defeating HIV, so why does so much stigma persist? World Aids Day: Science is defeating HIV, so why does so much stigma persist?
Irish Budget 2023 Mick Clifford: Donohoe determines that the cap no longer fits
GERMANY-MEDIA-TESLA-AWARD Why Elon Musk's Twitter takeover is a threat to democracy
#Ukraine#Podcasts - Mick Clifford#Podcasts - HomePlace: Killarney
<p>Bullies still prey on people who stand out, who are deemed different, who might have a chink in their armour. As ever, bullying is carried out by people with a chink in their own. </p>

Jennifer Horgan: Anti-bullying plan for schools is good... but only on paper

READ NOW

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.224 s