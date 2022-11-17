The Mick Clifford Podcast: The Trump card - Bob Schmul

This week’s guest on the podcast is Robert Schmul, emeritus professor at the University of Notre Dame
The Mick Clifford Podcast: The Trump card - Bob Schmul

Does Trump have a good chance of making one of the greatest comebacks in US political history?

Thu, 17 Nov, 2022 - 21:27
Mick Clifford

This week Donald Trump announced his candidacy for the presidency of the United States in 2024.

He is an early entry to the race and his announcement came in the wake of mid term elections in which the Republican party was expected to do much better.

So does Trump have a good chance of making one of the greatest comebacks in US political history?

Where now for his bogus claim that the 2020 election was stolen from him?

And what will his candidacy do to the Republican party but also the growing chasm in US politics that is seeping into everyday life.

This week’s guest on the podcast is Robert Schmul, emeritus professor at the University of Notre Dame and a renowned historian of the American presidency.

Donald Trump Trump is still Trump and that could be a problem for him in 2024 
Donald Trump What are the legal problems facing presidential candidate Donald Trump?
Germany Tesla TP O'Mahony: Social media must uphold values of a free and democratic society
Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Mick Clifford
The Mick Clifford Podcast

