An entire school community standing up for LGBT+ students

Schools can’t fix all the wrong in the world, and they can’t change a culture overnight, but the small changes they can make mean a big difference for the students who feel afraid, marginalised, and invisible.

Laura Henebry is a teacher at Coláiste Iósaef Community College, a co-ed interdenominational post-primary school in the town of Kilmallock, in Co Limerick.

She is the coordinator of the school’s Safe and Supportive Schools (SASS) project, an initiative from BeLong To for schools across the country working towards creating an environment fully inclusive of LGBT+ students.

“I was just here with students this morning and we were talking about the World Cup, and the mess that’s going on with Qatar, and the few reports that have come out, because to be LGBT is illegal," said Ms Henebry.

“It’s just frightening. I think in some ways, we’ve come a long way, and then in others... well, the survey speaks for itself.”

The survey Laura is referring to is the latest School Climate Survey published by BeLong To today.

Surveying more than 1,200 LGBT+ students across the country, many reported feeling unsafe in school.

Skipping school and missing exams

One in three students told the survey they had skipped school to avoid negative treatment due to being LGBTQ+, and one out of 10 students reported that they were unsure whether they will complete the Leaving Certificate.

A further 86% of LGBTQ+ students said they felt deliberately excluded or ‘left out’ by other students.

Some of the responses included illustrate just how lonely, and scary, school can be for LGBT+ students still in 2022.

One student said: “I think the worst thing is the casual comments like ‘that class was so gay’ because they slip by so easily. Years of hearing them really builds up.

"Nobody saying anything or doing anything about it really makes you feel unsafe."

Another said: "I think a big part of my depression in life has been since I found out I’m gay when I was 14-15.

At first, I hated myself because of it, I used to pray and wish I was ‘normal’ because that’s how students in school treated LGBTQ+ people.

But the responses from some students also show how much of a difference a supportive school can make.

One said: “I had two teachers, in particular, who were incredibly supportive of my identity and helped me immensely throughout my senior cycle journey. They were the reason why I felt comfortable being out at all.”

Another said: “I remember coming out to two of the boys in my class in 6th class, I was so scared I was shaking, but one boy supported me and even gave me a high five and congratulated me over text.”

Coláiste Iósaef started working on the SASS project in 2020 when school principal Noel Kelly asked staff to get a team together.

Teamwork: Daniella Meade, Ross Gubbins, and Niamh O'Brien.

The group now has 15 staff members working on the project including teachers, school management, as well as the school’s Home School Liaison Officer, Chaplain, and School Completion Officer.

Laura said: “I’m in Coláiste Iósaef eight years, and you could argue that I am biased, I would have always considered our school a safe, inclusive environment. But because we’re part of the Safe Schools project now, there’s an awful lot more visibility now for our students. There are more discussions in classrooms."

This week, the school will mark Stand Up week. They have also dedicated a wall in the school's canteen to artwork supporting the LGBT+ community.

“Education and visibility have been key for us here in Coláiste Iósaef. I’m not so naïve to think everything is all rosy, I mean look at the results of the survey, of course, there is still plenty to do. Some of the results in the survey are just harrowing, but you would like to think we are taking steps.”

Anti-bullying policies

The SASS project has included looking at the school's policies, especially around anti-bullying.

“It’s these small changes you can make and just to keep trying.”

They've had good support from parents and the school's board of management, Laura added, although she holds her breath at times in fear of backlash online.

"I would say that about anything we post on social media because unfortunately, social media is a bit of a cesspit for negativity.”

Sixth-year student Daniella Meade from Athlacca believes there has been a noticeable difference since the school began working on the project.

Students know that their teachers are LGBT+ allies and will support them, she said.

We’ve put up artwork and posters to let students know that the school accepts them and that we recognise them.

"It’s nice to see that around the school so you know that if you were to come out or that if you are questioning, you will be accepted at school.

"I think there’s been a lot of progress in the school. If you look at us in first year, we weren’t very educated on the topic. We weren’t exposed to much of it, but since third year everything has all improved. Students have become much more accepting.”

"We know what language is accepted and what language isn’t accepted, and I think it’s much safer to be open amongst your peers compared to six, seven years ago. We’ve all come a long way, and with our friends, we've all matured.”

"The school can only do so much, and they are doing loads, but at the end of the day, it's down to people to change their behaviour. There will always be one or two people who won't be accepting but I think the school has improved things a lot."

Laura added: "The school can’t do everything, but we can do a lot. We’re the adults, we’re to be setting the example."

Schools that think they don’t have a problem with anti-LGBT bullying need to rethink this, according to BeLong To chief executive Moninne Griffith.

“A school that says to me that ‘this kind of bullying doesn’t go on at our school’ I know that they are in trouble because this type of bullying goes on everywhere.”

"You don’t have to be LGBT to experience LGBT bullying. You can wear your hair the ‘wrong’ way or wear the ‘wrong’ kind of socks, and then they’ll hear ‘you’re gay, you’re a f****t, you are this, you are that’.”

Whole-school approach

Research from the OECD and the DCU Anti-Bullying Centre has shown that anti-LGBT bullying requires a whole-school approach to tackle it, she added.

“That means all staff, not just teaching staff. It means the parents and the board of management. It means the community groups and agencies who work with schools, in some cases, this will, unfortunately, mean the guards.”

“Everybody needs to be pulling together and working together. It shouldn’t just be one person's responsibility, it’s all of ours.”

Although the School Climate survey includes some heartbreaking findings, there is lots of hope there, she believes.

“Some schools really are doing amazing stuff, and they are really changing young people's lives. It’s amazing to see what can be achieved, and the hugely more positive outcomes for young people when they are in a school where they can just be themselves.”