Busting myths about food and the climate crisis – and the inequality driving hunger

Despite the UN setting out to eliminate world hunger as Strategic Development Goal 2, world hunger has been on the increase since 2017. Hundreds of millions of people do not have enough to eat.
We can make a comparison with our water supply here in Ireland. We produce plenty of clean, drinkable water but our distribution system is Victorian and leaky. The solution isn’t to produce more water.
These farmers, both in Ireland and around the world, need to be supported to make a transition to greater sustainability which will pay climate and food dividends.
Food prices were rising rapidly for many months before the war, in part due to the disruption caused by Covid-19. For example, between April 2020 and December 2021, global wheat prices increased by 80%.
Supporting local production to be more resilient is the solution. We also need to reign in speculation, break up monopolies and create fairer and more flexible trade rules for low- and middle-income countries.
- Clare Cronin is external communications manager at Oxfam Ireland