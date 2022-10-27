The Mick Clifford Podcast — Ann Murphy on the Catherine the Fake investigation

Ann Murphy talks to Mick Clifford about the Catherine the Fake investigation.

Thu, 27 Oct, 2022 - 21:00
Mick Clifford

Catherine O’Brien has had a varied business career flitting between law, the florist business, a veterinary products company and moving in the bloodstock world. 

Today, there is a bench warrant out for her arrest on a charge of animal cruelty and the Criminal Assets Bureau went to the High Court in order to seize an expensive car she owned which the CAB say is the proceeds of crime. 

So who is this woman and, more to the point, where exactly is she now. 

Irish Examiner investigative reporter Ann Murphy is on the case and she is this week’s guest on the podcast.

Catherine the Fake: The fraudster being hunted by gardaí who left a trail of destruction

