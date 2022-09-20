Leo Varadkar: 'This budget will put money back in your pocket'

With winter approaching, we know we need to protect households from the worst effects of the energy crisis, and ensure that businesses can retain their staff.
- We must help households with energy bills and the cost of living through this difficult period, and we must avoid businesses laying off staff as a result of high energy costs;
- We must also have a good income tax package, to ensure that people on middle incomes keep more of their hard-earned money. Too many people see any extra income being eaten up in extra income taxes. We must ensure that if you get a pay rise this year, you don’t lose half of it in tax. More income means people have more resources to cope with the rising cost of living;
- We must help the most vulnerable people in our society. There has to be a safety net for pensioners, people with disabilities, and carers. In the past, we have done this in a range of ways; taking €200 off your energy bills or providing extra fuel allowance payments.
We need to reform our energy market, because the way that we price electricity at the moment just isn’t working. We must invest more in renewable energy, and in new ways to store energy, like batteries, and interconnectors, to help to stabilise energy prices.