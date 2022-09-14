Paul Hosford: Dáil resumes with more weariness than fireworks

Leinster House can be a very quiet place in the month of August.

Those members of the media who don't take holidays and the staff for whom this is a year-round office can become accustomed to the quiet rhythms afforded by the mass exodus of TDs and senators to their constituencies in the summer, as the plinth clears and the queues in the canteen shorten.

While the month of August was by no means quiet in the political world, as the cost-of-living crisis raged and a junior minister stepped down, the physical calm of the complex on Kildare Street is now very over, as the Dáil and Seanad resume.

The first clue that something was different was the presence of a barrier on Molesworth Street in front of the main gate to the building.

There, a number of protests were forming — families campaigning for access to medication, some people raising the cost-of-living crisis, others protesting whatever you were offering.

Sinn Féin TD Claire Kerrane during a launch for a major pre-budget protest on the cost of living crisis on September 24 at Leinster House following the first day back from summer holidays on Kildare Street, Dublin. Picture: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos

One far-right protester got too close to a group of TDs promoting a cost-of-living rally on September 24 and was asked to step back by gardaí. The whole exchange was livestreamed, naturally.

Inside the Dáil chamber, it was more of the same, as TDs and party leaders took tentative steps into the new term, like a footballer returning from a knee injury, unsure if the repaired ligament would give out at a sudden shift in direction.

The day kicked off with Leaders' Questions, and some rust had to be knocked off.

After a minute's silence to mark the death of the British Queen Elizabeth II, with UK ambassador Paul Johnston in attendance, the Ceann Comhairle Sean Ó Fearghaill called on Micheál Martin to begin.

Of course, Mr Martin is the Taoiseach and hasn't been on the opposition benches for some time. The mistake was greeted raucously on the Sinn Féin side of the house.

"Freud would be delighted," said Eoin Ó Broin, while the Ceann Comhairle accepted that he is "definitely out of practice".

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald thanked Mr O Fearghail for the "unparalleled vote of confidence" and set out her party's stall for the term.

It will come as no surprise that Sinn Féin chose the cost-of-living crisis, particularly energy bills, as its primary focus.

It was also no surprise that Labour and People Before Profit followed suit.

It is the biggest issue facing both people and the Government, but the longer it drags on, the more these exchanges feel like a prize fight between two weary boxers, the punch and counter-punch, slower and more expected.

All the while, TDs leaving the chamber stopped to shake hands with Mr Johnston, who was seated in the distinguished visitors' gallery.

At one point, a cross-party queue had formed, with Labour's Sean Sherlock waiting patiently while independent TD Marian Harkin spoke to the Ambassador.

With so much focus on an earlier budget, and after a busier August than most, it is somewhat understandable that Wednesday failed to provide political fireworks, but those are sure to follow in the coming weeks.