The Mick Clifford Podcast: Adoption story - Aoife O'Connell

In recent years the country has been coming to terms with how previous generations of young women were treated when they gave birth outside marriage.
A dark and painful history has been laid bare in documents like the Mother And Baby Homes Report. But what is it like for adopted people today looking for the details of their birth and early life?
Aoife O’Connell has been on such a journey and she has found that despite the excavation of the past adopted people are still not afforded the access to their own details that should be a human right.
Aoife is this week’s guest on the podcast.