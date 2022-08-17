TP O'Mahony: The 2023 Synod in Rome will be a referendum on Francis' Papacy 

This was part of the blurb for my 1979 novel Sex and Sanctity: “One of the last bastions of male privilege is toppled when, in a small rural parish in Southern Ireland, a woman is ordained as a priest of the Catholic Church. The hierarchy is aghast, the country is agog.”

The novel - which was based on pie-in-the-sky theology of course - so incensed the then papal nuncio Archbishop Gaetano Alibrandi that he wrote a letter of protest to Major Vivian de Valera, the managing director of the Irish Press where I was then the religious affairs correspondent.

I was summoned to a meeting with the Major in Leinster House (he was also a TD at the time) where, to his credit, he brushed aside the nuncio’s intervention, but added that perhaps I should reflect on the fact that, on issues like the ordination of women, I was “too far ahead of the posse”.

Well, in the light of this week’s National Synthesis Document sent to Rome in preparation for next year’s Synod of Bishops in Rome, it seems that the “posse” has at last caught up.

The surge in support for women priests isn’t really that surprising. A survey published less than two weeks ahead of Pope Francis’s visit to Ireland in August 2018 showed that the majority of Irish people supported married clergy and women priests.

Ordination of women

It showed that 62% favoured the ordination of women as priests, with 18% opposed. On the issue of married priests, 67% believed they should be allowed to marry with 15% opposed.

The present document, to the surprise and relief of many, including former President Mary McAleese, has not been “doctored” by the bishops, and faithfully reflects the demands of Irish Catholics for a radical change in the Church’s attitude to women.

It also includes a call for the removal of the mandatory requirement of celibacy for priests. There is much more, including a clear overwhelming call for the full inclusion of LGBTQ+ people in the Church.

The document is the fruit of a wide-ranging process of consultation across the 26 dioceses of Ireland as part of a worldwide process of discernment launched by Pope Francis in October 2021.

This will culminate in the deliberations of the Synod of Bishops in Rome in October 2023 - a synod whose theme will be “synodality” itself, the establishment of a synodal church for the future.

For the Irish Catholic Church - a very bruised and battered institution after the shocking revelations of widespread clerical sex abuse and evasion and cover-up at episcopal level - the future is going to be very challenging indeed.

Given that background, it is hardly surprising that there have been calls for radical change, including a need for inner healing and hope, especially among those who have suffered abuse, and on the need for far greater transparency, participation in decision-making and accountability within parish and diocesan structures.

This transparency should also extend to financial matters.

Just recently, Dr Nicola Brady, chair of the synodal steering group, pointed out that the new synodal pathway for the Catholic Church in Ireland will lead to the holding of a National Synodal Assembly within the next five years.

This process will focus on the question: “What does God want from the Church in Ireland at this time?”

Reacting to the publication of the national synthesis document, former President Mary McAleese (who has been one of the leading advocates of reform) said: “Clearly, there was a very, very strong movement for reform and change and this is reflected fairly and truthfully” in the synthesis document.

There’s no denying those voices now. I hope when it is received in Rome it will be fully honoured.

That last sentence is the crucial one of course. How Rome reacts will be the acid test.

The Church is very polarised just now, and Pope Francis is by no means universally admired.

He has enemies in Rome who are not slow to reference the pontificate of his predecessor Benedict XVI, but also in the United States where he has powerful critics.

The scurrilous attack on Francis while he was in Ireland in 2018 by Archbishop Carlo Vigano, a retired papal diplomat, is differentiated from other criticisms only in the intemperate nature of the language used.

Enigmatic pontiff

And Francis himself remains even to his friends, allies and admirers something of an enigma, even after a pontificate of nine years.

At the Synod on the Amazon in Rome in 2019 for instance, there was a clear call for the ordination of suitable qualified married men.

But the expectation of change was dashed when Francis “parked” the issue, to the puzzlement of many of his allies.

He has staked his legacy on the success of synodality - a new form of governance of the Church. Francis has won many admirers by moving the Church away from the concept of a monarchical papacy, and his attempts to reshape the Church as “the people of God” and to end the contested reception of the Second Vatican Council.

The Synod in Rome in October 2023 will in effect be a referendum on his Papacy.