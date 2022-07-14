Daniel McConnell: A farewell speech from master on last day of school for TDs

On the last day of school for our elected boys and girls before the summer recess, there was a curious atmosphere around the Dáil.

Perhaps it was the oppressive heat outside, or that people were running on empty after a long term. The confidence on the Government benches from 24 hours previous, following the defeat of Sinn Féin’s confidence motion, was given a stark reality check by a dismal opinion poll.

While an election is not in the offing, Sinn Féin’s support is on or about the combined support for Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil, a sobering reminder of the price both parties have paid for being in Government.

The final Leaders’ Questions passed off without any major incident or flashpoint, with a strong hint of the people involved — Leo Varadkar, Pearse Doherty, and Ivana Bacik — going through the motions.

But it was an intervention of the Dáil chairman, Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl, which caught the eye.

'Not a dress rehearsal'

In a sort of valedictory speech, Mr Ó Fearghaíl urged TDs not to engage in the “greater cynicism” that they will all be on their jollies for nine weeks, as often alleged by the Opposition.

“I know that as the members leave here, they are not going to down tools," he said.

"They will not close their constituency offices and they will not turn off their phones.

Indeed, some members do not even turn off their phones in the Chamber,” he quipped to some laughter.

People are going to be working, he said.

“I wish to make the following point to members," he said.

"Some of the public are very cynical about us. Let us not encourage greater cynicism on the part of the public.

Let us be truthful and say that we know that we are all going to be working between now and the return in September.”

He did, however, express the need for TDs, who are human after all, to take some time for themselves, to be with their families, loved ones, and friends.

He said he was speaking particularly about members who have young children.

“This, as in life, is not a dress rehearsal," he said.

The time we fail to spend with loved ones now, we will not be able to spend with them in the future.

"I hope members enjoy the summer and keep up the good work.”

They were the sort of remarks, if uttered by another Ceann Comhairle, could have sounded twee or fallen flat. But those assembled took the chair’s comments in the spirit they were intended.

Pearse Doherty quipped that he should now call the Ceann Comhairle “a mháistir", or master, in response to the speech. In his response, Leo Varadkar sought to be associated with the remarks and thanked the Ceann Comhairle for his words and “good advice”.

Reshuffle

Leo, now in the clear from his troubles with the DPP, can look forward to a peaceful summer. Ahead of his elevation to the Taoiseach’s office in December, Varadkar can spend his summer mulling over his pending reshuffle.

Who will he sack? Will it be Simon Coveney, given his bad run of form? Will it be Simon Harris, who he has never trusted? Will it be Paschal Donohoe or Heather Humphreys, who have both been in Cabinet since 2014?

Who will he promote? Do Brendan Griffin, Jennifer Carroll MacNeill, or Neale Richmond need to get ready for advancement? Can Damien English finally look forward to getting into Cabinet?

Whatever he decides, he will end up disappointing a large number of his own troops, while rewarding very few.

For Micheál Martin, who is off to Japan next week, his final lap as Taoiseach continues in the top office of the land.

As the Ceann Comhairle said, this is not a dress rehearsal.