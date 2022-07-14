Fine Gael slips to lowest poll result since 1994 as Sinn Féin increases lead

Fine Gael has slumped to its lowest Ipsos poll result since 1994.

The Irish Times poll published today shows Leo Varadkar's party on 18% support just 148 days before the Tánaiste resumes the Taoiseach's seat. The result is a four-point drop for Fine Gael.

Sinn Féin continues its strong polling up three points to 36%.

Fianna Fáil slips three points to 20%, with the Green Party and Labour static on 3% and 4%, respectively.

Support for the Government is down 12 points to 31% as months of criticism over the cost of living hit home, with Taoiseach Micheál Martin down 11 points to 40% and Mr Varadkar down 12 to 36%.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald's support is up a point to 43%.