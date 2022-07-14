Fine Gael slips to lowest poll result since 1994 as Sinn Féin increases lead

Fine Gael slips to lowest poll result since 1994 as Sinn Féin increases lead

Pictured are (l to r) party leaders Micheál Martin (Fianna Fáil), Leo Varadkar (Fine Gael) and Mary Lou McDonald (Sinn Féin). Photograph: Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie

Thu, 14 Jul, 2022 - 09:14
Paul Hosford Political Correspondent

Fine Gael has slumped to its lowest Ipsos poll result since 1994.

The Irish Times poll published today shows Leo Varadkar's party on 18% support just 148 days before the Tánaiste resumes the Taoiseach's seat. The result is a four-point drop for Fine Gael.

Sinn Féin continues its strong polling up three points to 36%.

Fianna Fáil slips three points to 20%, with the Green Party and Labour static on 3% and 4%, respectively.

Support for the Government is down 12 points to 31% as months of criticism over the cost of living hit home, with Taoiseach Micheál Martin down 11 points to 40% and Mr Varadkar down 12 to 36%.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald's support is up a point to 43%.

Read More

Daniel McConnell: Cost-of-living crisis puts Coalition in tricky territory

More in this section

Fine Gael hit out at Green Party 'hypocrisy'  Fine Gael hit out at Green Party 'hypocrisy' 
Taoiseach denies 'side deals' to shore up confidence motion support Taoiseach denies 'side deals' to shore up confidence motion support
Taoiseach wants to share reviews into 'distressing' infant organ disposal with families Taoiseach wants to share reviews into 'distressing' infant organ disposal with families
#Political PollingFine Gaelfianna failSinn Féin
Irish Climate targets

Traditional trading of turf to be maintained under new regulations

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, July 13, 2022

  • 13
  • 17
  • 22
  • 24
  • 29
  • 38
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices