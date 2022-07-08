The Mick Clifford Podcast: How Laura O’Connell survived a stalker 

Sonya Egan was recently imprisoned for two years for a campaign of harassment against former Sinn Fein TD Jonathan O’Brien and businesswoman Laura O’Connell.
Some details of the campaign, which also involved Egan stalking Ms O’Connell, were revealed in court.
But on the podcast Laura O’Connell tracks how she first came into contact with Egan, how things developed to the point where Egan was harassing her on a nearly daily basis and what happened when she was forced to go to court to ensure her own safety.
Laura also details the massive impact the whole affair had on her physical and psychological health.