Harry Burton cartoon - The shooting of Shireen Abu Akleh

Harry Burton's unique and personal take on the shooting of Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh in a refugee camp on the West Bank.
Harry Burton cartoon - The shooting of Shireen Abu Akleh
Sat, 14 May, 2022 - 16:43

Harry Burton's unique and personal take on the shooting of Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh in a refugee camp on the West Bank.

Read More

Slain Al Jazeera journalist to be laid to rest in Jerusalem

More in this section

Harry Burton cartoon - The Northern Ireland Protocol Harry Burton cartoon - The Northern Ireland Protocol
Brexit Daniel McConnell: TDs anger at reduced access to fast-track passport system
Harry Burton cartoon - Roe v Wade leak Harry Burton cartoon - Roe v Wade leak
#Harry Burton Cartoons
<p>Esmeralda Bravo, 63, sheds tears while holding a photo of her granddaughter, Nevaeh, one of the Robb Elementary School shooting victims, during a prayer vigil in Uvalde, Texas, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)</p>

Maeve Higgins: As a US immigrant, gun violence is the most painful phenomenon

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices